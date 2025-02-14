Postponement for sale
Trump wants to grant TikTok a longer reprieve
US President Donald Trump has held out the prospect of an even longer reprieve for the impending demise of the video app TikTok in the US. He had initially suspended the implementation of the US law on the sale of TikTok for 75 days after taking office.
Trump has now said that he is certain that the deadline could be extended further. At the same time, he did not think that this would be necessary, as there was a lot of interest in TikTok.
The clock is ticking for TikTok in the USA. The law passed last year stipulated that the China-based TikTok owner ByteDance had to divest itself of TikTok by January 19 in order for the app to remain available in the USA. Trump also insists that the service must come under American control. In the meantime, he had said that "the USA" should get a 50 percent share.
Green light needed from Beijing
Trump also conceded that a deal for TikTok would "probably" require China's approval. However, he believes that Beijing will also be interested "because it is also to their advantage". The Chinese government has banned the sale of algorithms such as TikTok's abroad without its approval. The software decides which videos you get to see and is therefore the cornerstone of the platform.
Meanwhile, Trump's deadline extensions for TikTok are not based on the Foreign Ownership of Online Platforms Act. This only stipulates that the US President can grant a one-off extension of 90 days if there are promising sales negotiations. However, TikTok and ByteDance have so far refused to discuss a separation.
In the USA, there are warnings that the Chinese government could collect information about American users via TikTok and influence public opinion. TikTok rejects this.
TikTok back in US app stores
Meanwhile, Apple and Google returned TikTok to their American app stores for the first time since January 19. The move was preceded by a letter from US Attorney General Pam Bondi, reported the financial service Bloomberg. US users who hastily deleted the app before the deadline and during a temporary shutdown have not yet been able to download it again.
