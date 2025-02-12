Südburgenland: Interim solution remains in place

Position to be re-advertised

"The position will be re-advertised in the course of this year. However, there is no timetable at the moment," says Tunkel. With the further expansion of the cycling infrastructure and sustainability certification, there is a lot to do in southern Burgenland apart from day-to-day business. "I am deeply rooted in the subject matter, which is why my attention is focused on these projects," said Tunkel in the fall. Nothing has changed in this respect.