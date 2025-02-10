One hour of mountain rescue costs man (63) 500 euros

The Drachenwand is officially closed until May 1st and is practically closed for the winter. However, a 63-year-old alpinist from Salzburg probably didn't care. At around 11.30 a.m. on Sunday, he climbed to the summit of the Drachenwand via the via ferrata. On the descent, the man wanted to abseil down using a rope he had brought with him, but it seems to have got caught above him - and he was unable to continue.