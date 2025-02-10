Committee of the Regions
Local leader Steiner as a strong voice in Europe
Eisenstadt's mayor now sits on the European Committee of the Regions. The first meetings will take place as early as next week.
Only twelve members plus deputies represent Austria on the Committee of the Regions, including the provincial governors Hans Peter Doskozil and Johanna Mikl-Leitner. Eisenstadt's mayor Thomas Steiner has also recently become a member of this consultative body of the European Union.
Award for Steiner
As part of the Commission for Economic Policy (ECON), he will contribute his expertise in particular on economic issues, such as economic, monetary and tax policy or international trade and customs. This is a great honor for the Burgenland native.
"Fewer inequalities"
"It is a Europe of regions and each region has its own characteristics. This diversity is what makes Europe what it is, but it also sometimes leads to imbalances. That's why we need a flexible cohesion policy to increase the EU's competitiveness and reduce regional inequalities at the same time," explains Steiner.
The Mayor of Eisenstadt was nominated by the Austrian Association of Cities and Towns, of which he is Vice President. In this function, he already sat at the table during financial equalization negotiations. The first meetings of the Committee of the Regions in the new term of office will take place next week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
