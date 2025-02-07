Is there a threat of higher furniture prices?

The bankruptcy of Kika/Leiner will lead to greater market concentration in the furniture trade and could result in rapid price increases. Kika/Leiner generated sales of around 300 million euros last year. That is a six percent market share. According to industry observers, XXXLutz covers 35 percent of the market, followed by Ikea with around 20 percent and specialist retailers with 12 percent. The Lutz Group also includes Möbelix and Mömax, which will probably continue to grow towards 40 percent, said furniture retailer Christian Wimmer