Austria coach wants to win at least one title

"We've found our feet quickly since the start of the season and have stabilized," said a delighted coach Stefan Kenesei. His Austria women have two reasons to be happy. In the Bundesliga, where they take on Lustenau on February 16, Violett are only two points behind leaders St. Pölten in second place. While Neulengbach await today (14; Generali-Arena) in the Cup quarter-finals. "The pros showed us in the Cup. We will do everything we can this year to celebrate one or two titles. But the pressure is on St. Pölten, we can only surprise them," says Kenesei.