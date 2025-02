Nothing stands in the way of skiing fun during the vacations

Skiing and winter hiking

On Hochkar and Ötscher and in Annaberg, all lifts are in full operation, the Hirschenkogel on Semmering offers day and night operation. The lifts on the Feistritzsattel are open every day during the vacations, as are the Gemeindealpe Mitterbach and two pistes in Losenheim am Schneeberg. The three ski areas in the Waldviertel - Harmanschlag, Kirchbach and Jauerling - are also open. Snowshoeing is possible on the Rax and Schneeberg.