“Ridiculous punishment and a dangerous signal”

The incidents at the time surrounding the blockade of the A13 by climate activists from the "Last Generation" were an "unacceptable nuisance" for drivers. "It is unacceptable that an activist gets away with a ridiculous fine of 70 euros while her accomplices go unpunished. These disproportionate consequences are a slap in the face for all those who abide by the law and rely on safety on the roads," criticized Tyrol's FPÖ leader Markus Abwerzger.