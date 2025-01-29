After the Brenner blockade
“Ridiculous punishment and a dangerous signal”
Six "acquittals" and a mini fine of just 70 euros - that's how cheaply the climate campaigners got off after the blockade of the Brenner freeway in June 2023, as the "Krone" recently revealed. For the Freedom Party, "the measure is full". It is a "ridiculous punishment" and a "dangerous signal".
The incidents at the time surrounding the blockade of the A13 by climate activists from the "Last Generation" were an "unacceptable nuisance" for drivers. "It is unacceptable that an activist gets away with a ridiculous fine of 70 euros while her accomplices go unpunished. These disproportionate consequences are a slap in the face for all those who abide by the law and rely on safety on the roads," criticized Tyrol's FPÖ leader Markus Abwerzger.
The fact that the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office did not recognize any criminal consequences for intentional endangerment of the public is simply incomprehensible.
Tirols FPÖ-Chef Markus Abwerzger
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
The blockade of the A13 at the time not only led to massive traffic obstructions, "but also endangered the lives of many people. The fact that the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office did not recognize any criminal consequences for deliberately endangering the public is simply incomprehensible. A dangerous signal is being sent here," Abwerzger continued.
"ÖVP must show its colors"
The Tyrolean FPÖ leader is calling for a "noticeable increase in penalties for such actions". The Freedom Party had already tabled motions in the National Council to punish "obstruction of assistance" with up to six months in prison. "Now the ÖVP must also show its colors," said Abwerzger in the direction of the possible future coalition partner at federal level.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
