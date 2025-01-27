Vorteilswelt
Family came to the rescue

Woman hides cell phone in her underwear: husband rages!

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 09:16

Entire family charged: 37-year-old man and his siblings had to stand trial for assault and coercion after a heated marital dispute. The man pleaded guilty and was sentenced.

0 Kommentare

Shortly before 11 p.m. on September 25 last year, neighbors heard screams for help coming from an open window and alerted the police. An argument between a married couple in the Vienna Woods had gotten completely out of hand. After a 37-year-old man caught his wife secretly hiding a cell phone in her underwear in the toilet, the father of the family saw red. And not for the first time.

The trial took place at St. Pölten Provincial Court. (Bild: P. Huber)
The trial took place at St. Pölten Provincial Court.
(Bild: P. Huber)

A year earlier, he had allegedly beaten his wife in front of their son, kicked her to the ground and pulled her hair. The 34-year-old had already sought refuge in a women's shelter once. Financial problems and his alcohol addiction were to blame. "I'm not usually like that", the Macedonian explained in court in St. Pölten. "But I always have the feeling that she's hiding something from me."

"I want to have my life like before," the victim explains and refuses to testify. Their daughter also makes use of her right to refuse to testify. What remains is the defendant's confession. The 37-year-old received a six-month suspended sentence for assault and coercion, including anti-violence training and addiction counseling.

The sentences are final
His sister, brother and niece, who were also charged, were acquitted. They had rushed over on September 25 to break up the heated argument. "Such outbreaks of violence are not to be tolerated," the public prosecutor tells him. The verdicts are final!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petra Weichhart
Folgen Sie uns auf