Only one Mellau skier saw the finish line on Friday

The 23-year-old opened the European Cup giant slalom in Turnau with the number one position, but was eliminated in the first run after a mistake on the inside - just like Moritz Zudrell from Silbertal. After half-time leader Stefan Brennsteiner failed in the second run, Lukas Passrugger from Salzburg was the best Austrian, 1.28 seconds behind winner Andrej Drukarov (Lithuania).