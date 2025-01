“Positive pressure”: Ilzer faces new test

A win against the 15th-placed team in the Premier League would be just the ticket. "Given the situation in the table, we have to win," said Ilzer. With just six points after six Europa League games, Hoffenheim are in 26th place, outside the play-off places. "Tottenham are one of Europe's elite. I'm looking forward to the game, it will be a big challenge. We have positive pressure and want to rise to the challenge, regardless of our position in the table," added Ilzer.