Animals in search of a home Copy

Every day, many dogs, cats and small animals end up in the rescue centers of animal shelters. They all deserve a second chance to find a home with loving owners and to go through thick and thin with them. Every week, we present furry friends who are looking for a new home.
Castro (ten years old) and Twister (nine years old) live at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau and both have diabetes. Both paws need insulin twice a day. They are very well-behaved and patient patients. Otherwise, both cats are in perfect health. They are looking for a loving home where they will get lots of attention and time. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.
Maltese male Nuki (one year old) is cuddly and loves to run around in the meadows. The whirlwind is waiting for a cuddly single place. If you are interested, please contact us on 0664/283 00 23 or www.tierpension-schandl.at.
Mixed-breed male Charly (eleven years old) needs a little time with strangers to overcome his skepticism; he gets on well with dogs. He is looking for a home in the countryside - preferably with a garden - with owners who are not necessarily looking for a cuddly dog. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
American Shepherd Bulka (three years old) needs a bit of time with people to open up and is compatible with dogs if she is liked. We are looking for people who would like to keep this active dog busy with agility or dog dancing and who can offer her a home in the countryside. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Sheep poodle Cassie (five years old) is people and dog friendly. As she suffers from HD, we are looking for a barrier-free home with a garden. She has already had her first operation - the second will follow soon. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Lucio is a cute boy rabbit who was found running free and is now urgently looking for a warm and caring home. The lovely long-eared rabbit will either be placed with a suitable companion or in an existing rabbit family. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Initially shy, Wilma (four years old) is now a confident and cuddly dog with people she knows. She loves to be active and enjoys walks. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Siena (four years old) is generally a friendly and open dog who enjoys any form of attention - but she needs some time with strangers. This pretty furry friend is waiting for people who will listen to her needs and not overwhelm her. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Due to a lack of time and excessive demands, Pasha (two years old) has to be relinquished. We are now looking for a single place with the possibility of secure outdoor access for the cuddly tomcat. If you are interested, please call 0660/296 96 97.
Timo (one year old) was hit by a car and left to his fate. Severely injured, he was brought to the Assisi-Hof in Stockerau. Despite all efforts, his right hind leg could not be saved. But Timo is a fighter and has recovered well from his stroke of fate. Now he is ready for a new start. Despite his disability, this lovely cat has never lost his zest for life. He has learned to deal with it and impresses everyone who sees him. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.
Mika (eight years old) and Tabby (three years old) are two cats from our cat shelter. Both are sweet and very cuddly. They are looking for a cuddly forever home. If you are interested, please call 0680/150 77 27.
Baby and Maxi (nine years old) love to roam around the neighborhood. The two cuddly paws are looking for a cuddly forever home together with the opportunity to roam free. If you are interested, please call 0680/150 77 27.
EMERGENCY! It is with a heavy heart that the owners have to part with their beloved velvet paws Siri and Quietschi (nineteen years old) for health reasons. Who can give these inseparable outdoor cats a nice retirement? 0699/108 014 26.
Mali (about three years old) is a cuddly, energetic Malinois bitch who is eager to learn. Physical and mental activity is the be-all and end-all for this lovely nose. She is looking for a loving forever home with active, experienced dog owners. If you are interested, please call 0660/314 60 35.
Diva was very insecure at first, but now she allows herself to be close to her caregivers and enjoys training and lots of cuddles. She is making steady progress and when meeting strangers, which should be done slowly and purposefully, she reacts curiously but relaxed. She relies on her caregiver and seeks positive reinforcement through eye contact. In stressful situations, the eight-year-old dog sometimes reacts impulsively. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
The two-year-old female rabbit Giselheid (pictured) and the black male rabbit Jakobus (eight years old) were heartlessly abandoned. The two met at TierQuarTier Vienna and are now looking for a home together where they can be lovingly cared for. Jakobus is unfortunately not in the best of health - regular check-ups are necessary. His girlfriend Giselheid is fit and healthy and wants to stay by Jakobus' side. Anyone interested should contact us on 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at
AlthoughHoudini is friendly, he is sometimes unsettled - he growls and barks. If his caregiver knows how to deal with this, he can easily be brought out of such situations. The ten-year-old male dog knows the basic commands and walks well on a loose lead. He is relaxed on walks and loves to sniff out his surroundings. He is friendly towards other dogs, but is still very nervous. If you are interested, please contact us on 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at
Herd protection mix Apollon (three years old) impresses with his open-minded character. This gentle giant is waiting for a home with a large property to look after him and steadfast owners who have experience in handling this breed. If you are interested, please call 0680/152 36 21.
Riko and Rena (three years old) are looking for a cuddly forever home together with the possibility of going outside. If you are interested, please call 0664/401 33 81
Tom (six months old) and Lara (seven months old) are available together or with a cat already living in the household. If you would like to meet these lovely paws, please call 0664/401 33 81.
Linus and Ria (four years old) need time to build up trust at the beginning. The two are inseparable, so they are looking for a home together with the possibility of outdoor access. If you are interested, please call 0664/401 33 81.
Adora (two years old) is a reserved cat who needs time to settle in. As soon as she gets to know people better, she can be enticed with food. We are looking for a quiet, single cat in an apartment. If you are interested, please contact katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 52.
Louie enjoys cuddly places in the house as well as the sun in the garden or on the balcony. We are looking for a home with a compatible cat for this cuddly, three-year-old tomcat. If he is kept as an only cat, he needs a lot of attention from his humans. The trusting cat also needs daily medication. Cat lovers who would like to get to know Louie should call 0660/411 00 63.
Benny and Lucy (six years old) unfortunately had to say goodbye to their owner. The friendly mongrels are looking for a cuddly home together with patient dog owners. If you are interested, please call 0660/236 21 15.
Engelbert is a skeptical dog who needs time to build up trust with new people and to allow petting and cuddles. If approached or touched too quickly, he may snap. The two-year-old male loves search games and long walks. His new owners should be prepared to continue working with him with patience and perseverance. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Dino (5) is a friendly, energetic dog who is open to people. He needs both physical and mental exercise. It is not yet clear whether he can stay alone or ride in a car or public transport. When meeting dogs, sympathy is the deciding factor. We are looking for active dog owners who will support him and give him a stable home. Anyone interested should contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Shepherd mix Albert (ten months old) did not have an easy start. The affectionate male dog is waiting for a loving forever home with active dog owners who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0664/127 66 03.
Herkules (eight years old) did not have an easy start in life. The strong mixed-breed dog is cheerful and sociable. In the beginning, however, he needs a little time to build up trust. He loves to run around in the meadows and is happy to be kept busy. Who will this active male find happiness with? If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Joyce (three years old) is a friendly dog who loves any kind of attention. She needs time to build up trust with strangers at first. We are looking for active owners who would like to experience many more adventures with her. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
At fifteen years old,Pippi is looking for a place of mercy. She likes to be quiet and enjoys being stroked on her owner's lap. A single place in an apartment without outdoor access would be best for Pipi (leukosis positive). The cat needs daily medication, but she takes it without any problems. If you are interested, please call 0680/150 77 27.
