Animals in search of a home Copy

Timo (one year old) was hit by a car and left to his fate. Severely injured, he was brought to the Assisi-Hof in Stockerau. Despite all efforts, his right hind leg could not be saved. But Timo is a fighter and has recovered well from his stroke of fate. Now he is ready for a new start. Despite his disability, this lovely cat has never lost his zest for life. He has learned to deal with it and impresses everyone who sees him. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.