Trial in Innsbruck

Attempted to steal e-scooter with stun gun

Nachrichten
05.12.2024 06:00

Wild scenes took place at the train station in Wörgl, Tyrol, in midsummer. A 21-year-old Serbian man - heavily intoxicated - pulled out his stun gun several times. He first used it to take away a man's e-scooter. Then he also attacked a helper who had rushed over and a person who wanted to prevent him from escaping. The man has now been sentenced.

"My girlfriend broke up with me and subsequently aborted our child," the confessed defendant explained to a panel of lay judges presided over by Judge Andreas Fleckl. Afterwards, he had been "drinking heavily", hardly went to work and was depressed. "On the day of the crime, I consumed a bottle of vodka and three antidepressant tablets," he explained.

Hardly any memories of the crime
He therefore no longer knows what really happened that evening. "I only remember harassing people at the station and asking for money," said the 21-year-old. "I'm not really like that," he added, referring to the stun gun incident. It was "like a delusion", the man's defense lawyer had previously said.

Judge Andreas Fleckl (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Judge Andreas Fleckl
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Leniency due to "special circumstances"
Judge Fleckl and the panel of lay judges were lenient after the trial - the charges included aggravated robbery, assault and coercion. "Our intention was to be as lenient as possible," said the judge in his reasons for the verdict. Confession, integrity and the "special circumstances" had to be seen as mitigating in any case, said Fleckl.

Prison sentence and probation
The sentence: two years and six months in prison, of which two years are suspended. "This leaves only six months' imprisonment, which you can also serve with an ankle bracelet," said the judge. He also ordered probation assistance for the three-year probationary period and issued an instruction to continue alcohol addiction support. The judgment is final

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Markus Stegmayr
Markus Stegmayr
