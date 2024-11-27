Hoppala during the match
Embarrassing: Leipzig celebrates own goal in club ticker
Five games, five defeats: Things are not going well at all for RB Leipzig in the Champions League. To make matters worse, the media department made an embarrassing mistake on Tuesday during the match against Inter (0:1): they celebrated an own goal scored by a Leipzig player ...
Castello Lukeba scored into his own goal in the 27th minute of the away match in Milan - it was to be the decisive goal of the game.
Malice from the Leipzig fans
A goal for RB was reported in Leipzig's own live ticker, along with a picture of the defender celebrating. The club quickly corrected itself, but countless fans witnessed the hoopla - and much malice was the result.
"Get a grip on your live ticker. It's almost as silly as the performance on the pitch," wrote one Leipzig supporter, among others. "It was a technical error," a club spokesperson told the Bild newspaper.
After their fifth defeat in five games, Leipzig are 33rd in the Champions League table and will probably need nine points from their remaining three games against Aston Villa, Sporting Lisbon and Sturm to at least reach the play-offs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
