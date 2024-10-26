1:1 draw
The Vorarlberg derby lived up to expectations
The first derby between Bregenz and Lustenau in a championship for over 24 years was well worth seeing. Although only two goals were scored, there were two courageous teams on show and a huge crowd.
It was a worthy Vorarlberg derby between SW Bregenz and Austria Lustenau in the first championship clash in over 24 years. There was little sign of nerves, despite the impressive crowd at the Bregenz ImmoAgentur Stadium.
The home side started the game better. Although coach Regi van Acker was still in deep before the start of the game. "It's the first time that most of my players have played in front of so many spectators," said the Belgian.
But his players showed little sign of that. The Black & Whites boldly took on their local rivals from Lustenau with three strikers. However, they were also well prepared, even if they were less dangerous from the start.
And then scored the first goal of the match, Seydou Diarra scored in the 36th minute to make it 1:0 for the visitors. The Black & Whites could have equalized soon after, but failed miserably for the time being. Lustenau's Mohammed Baallal fished a ball off the line with his hand, was shown the red card and awarded a penalty.
However, Bregenz striker Anteo Fetahu fired it straight into the hands of Domenik Schierl, who had stopped in the middle of the goal, and the score remained 1:0 for Austria. A little later, shortly before the break, the equalizer was scored - Renan was in the right place at the penalty spot and tucked the ball into the net to equalize.
It was to be the last goal of a good soccer match, as both teams had chances in the second half, but none of them were converted.
