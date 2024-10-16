Player of the month
ÖFB star thrilled with back-kicks and tricks
After the rousing international double in Linz, Kevin Stöger took the opportunity to attend a children's soccer camp in Tyrol. There he thrilled the boys and girls with a bicycle kick, great tricks and lots of fun in training. Two adult Bochum fans also celebrated the current Gladbach player enthusiastically!
Kevin Stöger came to Going as Borussia Mönchengladbach's newly crowned player of the month. There, the midfield ace visited the soccer children's camp run by his friend Björn Schulz, who is sports director at the Stanglwirt. Stöger really got stuck in during training and had lots of fun with the kids.
The boys and girls loved his funny sayings and were amazed at his soccer skills. The way Kevin dribbled, hit nine out of ten shots into the corner of the net, volleyed crosses or curled corners into the goal from both sides thrilled everyone. The ultimate highlight, however, was a bicycle kick.
All shoes signed
At the end of the Björn Schulz Sports Academy camp, Stöger, who didn't take a cent of his fee, signed the shoes of all the participants and gave away autograph cards. Even the parents were amazed. Two Bochum fans couldn't believe their eyes either. Their hero, who kept the club in the Bundesliga with a heroic performance in the second leg of the relegation play-off in Düsseldorf, was actually there. They celebrated Kevin accordingly.
Ulreich and Dier have also been there
Before Stöger, Björn Schulz had also hosted Sven Ulreich and Eric Dier (both Bayern Munich) at other children's camps. They also did this free of charge and out of joy for the project. The motto of the camps is to bring children back to sport with fun and enjoyment. And they succeeded!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
