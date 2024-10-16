Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Player of the month

ÖFB star thrilled with back-kicks and tricks

Nachrichten
16.10.2024 18:49

After the rousing international double in Linz, Kevin Stöger took the opportunity to attend a children's soccer camp in Tyrol. There he thrilled the boys and girls with a bicycle kick, great tricks and lots of fun in training. Two adult Bochum fans also celebrated the current Gladbach player enthusiastically!

0 Kommentare

Kevin Stöger came to Going as Borussia Mönchengladbach's newly crowned player of the month. There, the midfield ace visited the soccer children's camp run by his friend Björn Schulz, who is sports director at the Stanglwirt. Stöger really got stuck in during training and had lots of fun with the kids.

The boys and girls loved his funny sayings and were amazed at his soccer skills. The way Kevin dribbled, hit nine out of ten shots into the corner of the net, volleyed crosses or curled corners into the goal from both sides thrilled everyone. The ultimate highlight, however, was a bicycle kick.

Kevin Stöger thrilled everyone with this overhead kick. (Bild: skylinemedien)
Kevin Stöger thrilled everyone with this overhead kick.
(Bild: skylinemedien)

All shoes signed
At the end of the Björn Schulz Sports Academy camp, Stöger, who didn't take a cent of his fee, signed the shoes of all the participants and gave away autograph cards. Even the parents were amazed. Two Bochum fans couldn't believe their eyes either. Their hero, who kept the club in the Bundesliga with a heroic performance in the second leg of the relegation play-off in Düsseldorf, was actually there. They celebrated Kevin accordingly.

Sven Ulreich also took part in a children's soccer camp run by Björn Schulz in the summer. (Bild: Skyline Medien)
Sven Ulreich also took part in a children's soccer camp run by Björn Schulz in the summer.
(Bild: Skyline Medien)
And Bayern Munich ace Eric Dier also had a lot of fun with children at the Stanglwirt this summer. (Bild: Zur Verfügung gestellt)
And Bayern Munich ace Eric Dier also had a lot of fun with children at the Stanglwirt this summer.
(Bild: Zur Verfügung gestellt)

Ulreich and Dier have also been there
Before Stöger, Björn Schulz had also hosted Sven Ulreich and Eric Dier (both Bayern Munich) at other children's camps. They also did this free of charge and out of joy for the project. The motto of the camps is to bring children back to sport with fun and enjoyment. And they succeeded!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
ÖFB
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf