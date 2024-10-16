ÖFB star thrilled with back-kicks and tricks

All shoes signed

At the end of the Björn Schulz Sports Academy camp, Stöger, who didn't take a cent of his fee, signed the shoes of all the participants and gave away autograph cards. Even the parents were amazed. Two Bochum fans couldn't believe their eyes either. Their hero, who kept the club in the Bundesliga with a heroic performance in the second leg of the relegation play-off in Düsseldorf, was actually there. They celebrated Kevin accordingly.