Star tattoo artist invites you to a secret Harley get-together

A real energy place! That's how people describe it when they get out of the car at Eddy Schuster's and often get off their Harleys! Because his idyllic farm is particularly popular during the European Bike Week, which attracts thousands of biker fans to Faak am See from today. "A good 500 bikers come to me on the mountain over two days," says the 60-year-old, who has been hosting events for five years and offers a unique backdrop.