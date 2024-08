Before the summer talks: The chances of the little ones

1 ) Neos and the Greens are small parties in the National Council. What election result will they achieve? That could be pretty much a matter of sniff and peep. This may sound strange, but it has a real political background. Both Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Werner Kogler want to govern. As their parties strictly reject the FPÖ, one or the other needs a three-party coalition with the ÖVP and SPÖ. No matter who is in front.