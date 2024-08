Once to heaven, hell and back again

It was a rollercoaster ride fit for Hollywood that GAK completed in the summer - "once to heaven, hell and back" was practically the motto! In 2004, the Red Jackets celebrated the highlight of their club history with the double under Walter Schachner, only three years later the Bundesliga was over after insolvency and points deductions. In 2012, in their sixth attempt in the regional league, their promotion ambitions finally came to an end when the club ceased playing.