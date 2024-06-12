Pollsters disagree on EU election

The differences of opinion between the pollsters reached their high and low point at 4.20 pm on election day. All the institutes had their results, analyzed and compared them. Peter Hajek's result - as reported - is said to have differed massively from the others. The pollster had the FPÖ at 30 percent and the ÖVP in third place. Due to the large differences, he is even said to have considered not making his data available for the first trend forecast at 5 pm.