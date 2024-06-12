Several meetings
Pollsters disagree on EU election
Once again, the red-white-red opinion polls are in turmoil. Several institutes were way off the mark with several forecasts on the election weekend - the "Krone" reported. Even before the result was known, there were apparently also several differences of opinion among themselves.
When opinion pollsters have different opinions, they apparently don't like to deviate from their own. This is what happened on the election weekend, as several sources independently reported to "Krone".
"Different values and opinions"
On election day, but also the day before, there are said to have been meetings between Peter Hajek (Unique Research), Christoph Hofinger (Foresight), Matthias Hinner (ARGE Wahlen) and Paul Unterhuber (Demox), at which the respective values and assessments were exchanged. "Due to the different values and opinions, one institute subsequently decided to go into the field again," reports one attendee.
The differences of opinion between the pollsters reached their high and low point at 4.20 pm on election day. All the institutes had their results, analyzed and compared them. Peter Hajek's result - as reported - is said to have differed massively from the others. The pollster had the FPÖ at 30 percent and the ÖVP in third place. Due to the large differences, he is even said to have considered not making his data available for the first trend forecast at 5 pm.
In the end, however, he did and told "Krone" the day after the election: "We slightly overestimated the Freedom Party". The fluctuation margin had to be taken into account. It was between 26 and 34 percent. The FPÖ ended up with 25.36. "Admittedly, that was slightly off the mark. We got the other parties absolutely right."
Fear of embarrassment
Explosive: The original plan of the pollsters was also to venture a new trend forecast on election night at 7 pm. "If we correct our forecasts and then it's not right, we'll embarrass ourselves even more," one pollster interjected. The others ultimately agreed - and the provisional final result at 11 p.m. still held a few surprises.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.