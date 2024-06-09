Knocked off scooter
Robbery after class: pupil injured
Unknown perpetrators brutally attacked a pupil in Stegersbach. They ambushed the 15-year-old and pushed him off his electric scooter as he was on his way home from class. The teenager was robbed and injured after the fall - hospital!
The pupil from the district of Güssing did not get far when he was ambushed on the street near the AMS. The attackers jumped on the teenager and knocked him off his electric scooter.
Serious fall
The victim fell to the asphalt and was robbed. The thieves made off with the money the teenager had pocketed. The 15-year-old lay injured on the ground.
Search for perpetrators
There is talk of two to three perpetrators. "I can't say exactly how many there were. I didn't see the attackers. It all happened too quickly," the pupil, who was wearing a helmet and glasses, said later.
The victim suffered painful abrasions and bruises. The injured man had to go to hospital, where doctors were able to treat him as an outpatient.
Shock runs deep
The savage attack - barely 300 meters from the school - took place last Thursday between 1.30 and 2 p.m., as has now become known. The investigation has been in full swing ever since.
Hoping for clues
The police are hoping for help from the public in their search for the callous money robbers. "Anyone who has seen anything suspicious should report it immediately," is the general appeal.
Any useful information should be sent to the Stegersbach police station on 059 133 1206.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
