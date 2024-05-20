Game of the round
13 years! HSV still fighting for its run thanks to 2:2
In the match of the round of the "Krone", HSV scored an important last-minute point against SG Krumpendorf/Pörtschach in the duel against relegation. Legionnaire Zenkovic made it 2:2 late on - photo gallery included!
A constant in the 1st class C is HSV! Since finishing second in 2010/11, the team from Klagenfurt is the only remaining team that has neither been promoted to the lower league nor relegated to the 2.... class in the last 13 years. THE PHOTO GALLERY:
It's going to be tight this year! In second-last place, they are currently two points ahead of St. Urban (who they still play in the final round) in a relegation spot. The fact that they are still within reach of SG Krumpendorf/Pörtschach (just one point ahead!) is thanks to their top scorer Dino Zenkovic in the direct duel.
"Double packer" saves point
After giving away a 1:0 lead after the break - also through the legionnaire, who came from NK Dob in the Slovenian 3rd division this year - the bomber (18 goals this season) became the savior at the last moment: In minute 91, he powered his way down the left flank, outplayed a defender and finished safely to make the final score 2:2.
HSV - SG Krumpendorf/Pörtschach 2:2 (1:0)
- Goal sequence: 1:0 (14.) Zenkovic, 1:2 (59.) Becic, 1:2 (77.) M. Kaiser, 2:2 (91.) Zenkovic.
- Yellow-red card: L. Haberl (93., Krtik).
- HSV: Vogt; Franci Kocijan, Blaz Mohar, Murat Veliu, Nicola Hudelist; Samuel Cavkunovic, Jaka Kokalj (68. Mario Krall); Chokri Hanini, Lukas Haberl, David Boadu; Dino Zenkovic. Coach: Harald Haberl.
- SG Krumpendorf/Pörtschach: Lampichler; Julian Wouk (51. Kingsley Duru), Pascal Kaiser, Pascal Pirker, Zijad Kaltak; Martin Mailänder, Stefan Franz, Mirnes Becic; Arnel Besic (85. Silvester Feichter), Marcel Kaiser, Andreas Hartl. Coach: Martin Kaiser.
"Annoying! We should have pulled away and even had a chance to win with a free-kick from 18 meters at the final whistle," said Krumpendorf coach Martin Kaiser.
HSV section manager Michael Miklautsch, who has been relying on 17-year-old Maxi Vogt in goal since the beginning of April (regular keeper Andi Rauter tore a ligament), saw things differently: "We should have won, but unfortunately we let the game slip out of our hands!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
