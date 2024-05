Sometimes life is a pony farm after all

Practice makes perfect if you want to be a champion! That's the motto of Hanna Neuberger from Stöttera. Instead of wasting her free time with social media activities like many other teenagers, the 16-year-old prefers to make herself useful at Siedlerhof, her parents' riding and stabling business, where she lends a hand in the stables. After all, there are over 50 horses to look after every day. Whether it's mucking out, cleaning or feeding - the teenager is not above any work.