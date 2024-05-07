In a double pack
Cute twins delight experts and onlookers alike
They are only seven years old and already expert cattle breeders. Sophia and Julia from the Tyrolean Stubai Valley caused a stir at one of Austria's biggest cattle shows. The young breeders are in good company in Tyrol.
In a few days, Julia and Sophia Ranalter from Neustift in the Stubai Valley will be celebrating their 8th birthday. However, the twins are almost old hands at one thing. When it comes to lovely gray cattle, no one can fool them so quickly. Julia and Sophia are among the youngest cattle breeders in Tyrol.
Bipeds and quadrupeds together on the catwalk
Recently in Imst, you could see the girls' joy as they presented their adorable calves - also twins, fittingly enough - to the public and their colleagues at one of the biggest cattle shows in Austria this year.
We want to teach young people how to handle animals properly at an early age, how to care for them and what they need to know about cattle breeding.
Christian Moser, SprecherVereinigung Rinderzucht Tirol
Behind the adorable appearance of the double twins is an initiative of the Vereinigung Rinderzucht Tirol. "We want to teach young people how to handle animals properly at an early age, how to care for them and what they need to know about cattle breeding," explains spokesperson Christian Moser.
2000 children and young people are active
Around 2000 Tyrolean children and young people are now organized in young breeders' associations. Moser talks about the ambition of the youngsters and the pride they feel when they show their animals at the shows. The children like to train hard for this. "There is no judging at the shows for children up to the age of ten. It's all about taking part, enjoying the presentation and raising awareness of animal welfare," says Moser.
He is pleased that more and more girls are taking part. Like Sophia and Julia from the Stubai Valley. Two ambassadors with a big heart for animals.
