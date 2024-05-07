Cute twins delight experts and onlookers alike

2000 children and young people are active

Around 2000 Tyrolean children and young people are now organized in young breeders' associations. Moser talks about the ambition of the youngsters and the pride they feel when they show their animals at the shows. The children like to train hard for this. "There is no judging at the shows for children up to the age of ten. It's all about taking part, enjoying the presentation and raising awareness of animal welfare," says Moser.