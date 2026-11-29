About 15 centimeters of fresh snow in the upper section—but especially the rain in the lower section—had taken a toll on the course surface. Efforts to use salt to get the course into race-ready condition paid off. “I struggled a bit, but I let my skis do the work. It went well. It’s definitely difficult—the surface is bumpy—so you have to be prepared for that. Then it’s actually manageable to ski,” Truppe said in an ORF TV interview.