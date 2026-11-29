Ski World Cup Live Updates
LIVE: Who will win the women’s slalom in Killington?
The ski circuit is stopping in Killington—today’s event is the women’s slalom! After the first run, ÖSV star Katharina Truppe is 0.17 seconds behind leader Mikaela Shiffrin. We’re now reporting live from the final—see the live updates below.
Here’s the LIVE TICKER:
In her first slalom of the season, overall World Cup title defender Mikaela Shiffrin immediately posted the fastest time. The American, leading at the halfway point in the World Cup slalom at Killington, holds a 0.17-second lead over Katharina Truppe of Carinthia and a 0.18-second lead over Camille Rast of Switzerland. Katharina Huber was eliminated. The race started half an hour late due to necessary course preparation work; the second run will follow at 8:00 p.m. CET.
About 15 centimeters of fresh snow in the upper section—but especially the rain in the lower section—had taken a toll on the course surface. Efforts to use salt to get the course into race-ready condition paid off. “I struggled a bit, but I let my skis do the work. It went well. It’s definitely difficult—the surface is bumpy—so you have to be prepared for that. Then it’s actually manageable to ski,” Truppe said in an ORF TV interview.
Shiffrin explained that she was lucky to have start number one, though she was certainly satisfied. “It’s going to be another battle in the second run,” she knew. A race determined by start numbers is expected, as was already evident in the first run. The results could still be turned upside down.
Last Race Overseas for the Women’s Technical Team
Saturday’s giant slalom took place under difficult conditions; Australia’s Alice Robinson won, while Austria’s top skier, Julia Scheib, did not finish. For the women’s technical skiers, this is their final race overseas, as the two giant slaloms scheduled for next weekend in Tremblant (Canada) were canceled due to a lack of snow. The search for an alternative venue in North America was unsuccessful.
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