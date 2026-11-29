Things Are Hopping in Tyrol
Family bliss on an XXL scale: 13 children, lots of love
Tanja and Robert Scheiring-Maritschnig from Innsbruck, Tyrol, have nine daughters and four sons together. In a Radio U1 interview with Vitus Amor, the 40-year-old and her husband—who is two years her senior—talk, among other things, about how they manage their daily life with 13 children.
“How’s it going over there?” Vitus Amor has been asking Tyrolean personalities this question on his Radio U1 show since 2024. In episode 30, Tanja (40) and Robert Scheiring-Maritschnig (42) from Innsbruck are the guests. What makes them special: The couple has 13 children together—nine girls and four boys, including one set of twins! The oldest child is 20 years old, and the youngest is about half a year old.
“Our family has grown over time,” says Robert, “After our fifth child, I had a vasectomy, but I had the procedure reversed after a year. My wife said that our family should actually keep growing.”
“Home six hours after the birth”
Every single child was a “truly wanted child.” “Almost all the births went smoothly. There was only one premature baby, but he developed just fine,” Tanja emphasizes. Sometimes she went home as early as six (!) hours after giving birth. “Because I feel more comfortable there than at the hospital,” she smiles.
The extended family lives in two connected condos in the O-Dorf neighborhood of Innsbruck. “Grandma provided one apartment; we were able to buy the other, mirror-image apartment a little later. We knocked down the walls, creating a total living space of 140 square meters.”
The oldest son has since moved out. Not all of the other children have their own room. “But they always find ways to have some privacy when they need it,” says the 40-year-old.
“We need 30 yogurts a day for dessert”
Daily life is “totally structured”; they go grocery shopping every other day. “We need about 30 yogurts a day—they’re in high demand as dessert,” Tanja reveals. The local doctors know the extended family. “We usually get appointments at times that work well for us. For example, three of us go to the dentist at the same time.”
Die Sendung wird am Dienstag, dem 1. Dezember 2026, um 20 Uhr bei Radio U1 Tirol ausgestrahlt und am 7. Dezember wiederholt. Zudem kann sie jederzeit auch auf YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcast sowie auf der Radio-U1-Tirol-Homepage nachgehört werden. Einfach den QR-Code scannen.
“Our biggest expense is the two cars”
Financially, they have to keep track of everything. “I work. We can’t make any big splurges. We really have to think about what we buy. Our biggest expense is the two cars—but we’d never have enough space otherwise,” explains Dad Robert. They still manage to take one vacation a year—“because we budget carefully.”
“Sometimes we get hurtful comments”
Reactions to the extended family are mostly positive. “Sometimes we get hurtful comments—especially when it comes to financial assistance from the government. We have to justify a lot of things—but we don’t get a single cent from the city, for example.”
Do the children get all the attention they need? “Yes, because they make sure to get the time they need. No one is left out,” the couple agrees, “and they’re also learning how important it is to stick together—to be considerate of one another and to be able to put others first.”
Would Tanja and Robert do it all over again? “Yes, absolutely. We haven’t regretted this decision even once.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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