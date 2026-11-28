And we're crying along with them!
Messages from her children move Kate to tears
Princess Kate (44), the Princess of Wales, can’t hold back her tears. In her moving TV documentary “Heal” about her battle with cancer, the wife of Prince William (44) is overwhelmed by the loving messages from her three children—George (13), Charlotte (11), and Louis (8). When she hears her children’s words, she bursts into tears. And we’re crying along with her!
“They gave me a reason to leave the hospital,” Kate says in a breaking voice. It’s a statement that touches the heart deeply and shows just how much her children gave her strength and hope during her darkest hours. The Princess of Wales also speaks for the first time about the dramatic period following her surgery in January 2024, when she was barely conscious.
The Highest Mountains in Great Britain in 24 Hours
In March 2024, Kate had publicly announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. In January 2025, she announced that she was in remission. In June of this year, the 44-year-old climbed the highest mountains in Scotland, England, and Wales within 24 hours as part of the so-called Three Peaks Challenge.
Overwhelmed by messages from her children
On Scafell Pike in England, her brother James Middleton played her messages from her three children, which William had sent to him.
I love you so much and hope you make it up the mountain safely. Remember, I’m always with you in your heart, and I love you very much.
Prinz Louis
“Hi, Mom. I love you so much and hope you make it up the mountain safely. Remember, I’m always with you in your heart, and I love you very much. I’ll always follow you and always be with you. And remember, I really, really love you and am sending you lots and lots of love, ” said eight-year-old Prince Louis.
You really look so strong. Keep going—we’re all behind you.
Prinz George
“You really look so strong. Keep going—we’re all behind you,” said 13-year-old Prince George, revealing that he would be closely following her hike across the UK using the flight-tracking app Flightradar24.
Hi, Mom. I love you so much. We wish you good luck, and I’m cheering you on.
Prinzessin Charlotte
Eleven-year-old Princess Charlotte told her mother: “Hi, Mom. I love you so much. We’re so proud of you, your walk, and the challenges you’re facing. We wish you the best of luck, and I’m rooting for you. See you soon.” Kate wiped tears from her eyes as she listened to the messages.
Her brother James stood by her side
The princess was accompanied on her journey by her brother James, who had promised her during her difficult recovery that they would get through this together.
The princess admitted that she didn’t know if she would really be able to see it through. She had been training, but didn’t know if she would really be strong enough.
A Dark Time, “Barely Conscious,” in the Hospital
In the documentary, the princess describes her time in the hospital for the first time and reveals a harrowing memory of being barely conscious.
“The darkness was a truly frightening, disorienting experience,” Kate recalls. The princess spent two weeks at The London Clinic in January 2024 following abdominal surgery. “I think I was barely conscious. It was a very dark time. But then, somewhere in the middle of it all, I became aware that someone was holding my hand.”
“I think I was in a sort of semi-conscious state. It was a really dark time.”
Prinzessin Kate über ihre Zeit im Krankenhaus
Kate: “It was a really tough time, but I’m very grateful because it taught me to appreciate life so much,” she says.
Proceeds from the documentary for cancer relief
The film also shows Kate meeting with cancer patients and cancer survivors at a London pub.
The documentary is also set to air in the U.S., Australia, and Canada. Proceeds from the film will benefit the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports the hospital where Kate was treated.
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