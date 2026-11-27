Superstar Retires
It’s over! Marquez leaves the MotoGP stage
Many had already suspected it, but now it’s official! Marc Marquez has announced his retirement. The Spaniard raced his way to ten world championship titles—eight of them in MotoGP—during his career. Just last Sunday, the 33-year-old was crowned champion once again. Sunday’s race in Valencia will be his last.
Just a few days ago, Claudio Demnicali had expressed confidence that he would be able to welcome Marquez to the Ducati garage next season as well. “We have an agreement with Marc and are very happy with him. So we’ll continue with him,” said the Italian company’s CEO.
A Truman-Style Farewell
Meanwhile, the Spaniard’s world championship ceremony sparked some speculation. After securing the title at the Portuguese Grand Prix, Marquez disappeared behind a door after his shadow had cast the silhouette of a goat—a slang term for “Greatest of All Time” (GOAT).
A scene strongly reminiscent of the Hollywood film “The Truman Show,” in which Jim Carrey, in his role as Truman Burbank, literally walks off the stage.
“We’ll talk later, but for now: Thanks to everyone who was part of this journey,” the record-holding world champion and “Krone” columnist said on Friday, keeping his farewell remarks brief. “I hope you had as much fun as I did.” The race weekend in Valencia will be the last in the career of this exceptional athlete.
At just 17 years old, Márquez was crowned world champion for the first time in the 125cc class in 2010; in 2012, he repeated the feat in Moto2. In 2013, the Catalan made his debut in the premier class, which he won right away; seven more motorcycle world championship titles would follow. The 2025 title remains particularly emotional for Marquez. After the Spaniard suffered a serious shoulder injury in 2020, it was unclear for a long time whether he would ever be able to race at this level again. After a long period of struggle, the Ducati rider silenced all his critics by last year at the latest; with his tenth world championship title, Marquez has likely secured his place in the motorcycle racing hall of fame once and for all.
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