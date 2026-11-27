At just 17 years old, Márquez was crowned world champion for the first time in the 125cc class in 2010; in 2012, he repeated the feat in Moto2. In 2013, the Catalan made his debut in the premier class, which he won right away; seven more motorcycle world championship titles would follow. The 2025 title remains particularly emotional for Marquez. After the Spaniard suffered a serious shoulder injury in 2020, it was unclear for a long time whether he would ever be able to race at this level again. After a long period of struggle, the Ducati rider silenced all his critics by last year at the latest; with his tenth world championship title, Marquez has likely secured his place in the motorcycle racing hall of fame once and for all.