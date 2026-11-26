Expenditures Rise by 40 Million Euros

Overall, current revenues of 995.7 million euros are offset by expenditures of 1.053 billion euros. Operating expenditures are rising in nine out of eleven areas. Ironically, they are declining in education and security—the very areas Prammer highlighted as key priorities for the future—by 1 million and 100,000 euros, respectively. In response to a question from the “Krone,” officials pointed out the distinction between current expenditures and investments. However, they failed to provide a concrete explanation for the decline.

Saving Money Is a Marathon

“Consolidation is not a sprint, but a marathon,” Gegenhuber emphasizes. Savings are to be achieved, among other things, through reduced overtime, delayed filling of vacant positions, cuts in subsidies, and increased digitization. Robotic lawn mowers are also expected to help reduce costs. In total, 181 potential savings were identified as part of the consolidation process. However, many of the proposals still lack the necessary political support. Meanwhile, net payments to the state are rising to a record high of 110.7 million euros. “But the challenges remain. They are enormous,” Prammer admits.