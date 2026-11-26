2027 Budget Estimate
Despite Millions in Aid, Linz’s Debt Mountain Grows
Linz’s city finances have “improved noticeably,” announced Mayor Dietmar Prammer and City Councilor for Finance Thomas Gegenhuber during the presentation of the 2027 budget proposal. However, the fact that the city is also benefiting from an additional 20-million-euro dividend from Linz AG puts this consolidation success into perspective.
In last year’s budget, the city of Linz’s total debt exceeded the billion-euro mark for the first time; this year, it is already heading rapidly toward 1.1 billion euros. Specifically, the debt mountain is expected to grow to 1.098 billion euros by the end of 2027. Incidentally, this figure was not mentioned in the nine-page press kit for yesterday’s budget presentation.
Linz AG is distributing 35 million euros
Prammer and Gegenhuber, on the other hand, pointed out that they had succeeded in reducing the deficit in the city’s day-to-day operations. While this deficit amounted to 68.1 million euros in the previous year’s budget, it will be “only” 57.2 million euros for 2027. However, in addition to the previous 15 million euros, Linz AG is distributing an additional 20 million euros to the city. Without this additional money, the operating deficit would actually be even higher than in the previous year’s budget.
Expenditures Rise by 40 Million Euros
Overall, current revenues of 995.7 million euros are offset by expenditures of 1.053 billion euros. Operating expenditures are rising in nine out of eleven areas. Ironically, they are declining in education and security—the very areas Prammer highlighted as key priorities for the future—by 1 million and 100,000 euros, respectively. In response to a question from the “Krone,” officials pointed out the distinction between current expenditures and investments. However, they failed to provide a concrete explanation for the decline.
Saving Money Is a Marathon
“Consolidation is not a sprint, but a marathon,” Gegenhuber emphasizes. Savings are to be achieved, among other things, through reduced overtime, delayed filling of vacant positions, cuts in subsidies, and increased digitization. Robotic lawn mowers are also expected to help reduce costs. In total, 181 potential savings were identified as part of the consolidation process. However, many of the proposals still lack the necessary political support. Meanwhile, net payments to the state are rising to a record high of 110.7 million euros. “But the challenges remain. They are enormous,” Prammer admits.
Criticism from All Sides
The Linz ÖVP is making its approval of the budget contingent on significantly more funding for cleanliness and safety. “If you want cleaner streets and parks, you have to give the city’s sanitation department the necessary funds,” says ÖVP Executive Director Michael Geisler. The Freedom Party laments the lack of courage to undertake fundamental structural reforms and criticizes the increased tapping into Linz AG’s coffers. “This is not sustainable budget consolidation, but rather a postponement of the problems at the expense of future generations,” says FP finance spokesperson Željko Malešević. Green Party City Councilmember Eva Schobesberger, meanwhile, takes issue with the fact that the public order service is set to receive an additional 160,000 euros, bringing its total budget to 2.5 million euros. “Everyone has to cut back—except for the public order service,” she criticizes. She also feels that the push for a reform of the fiscal equalization system does not go far enough.
All three political groups now intend to examine the draft budget in detail. The budget is scheduled to be approved by the City Council on December 17.
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