A total of approximately 900 kilograms of marijuana, more than 60 kilograms of cannabis resin, and over 26 kilograms of cocaine were seized from several shipments. The seized drugs are estimated to have a street value in the tens of millions.

Seizure During Routine Inspection

As early as July 15, customs authorities seized over 120 kilograms of hemp flowers and approximately 1.2 kilograms of cocaine during aroutine inspectionat a logistics center in Upper Austria. The narcotics were packed into 27 shipments on a Spanish truck and treated with special methods, such as vacuum packaging and odor-neutralizing materials, to make them harder to detect. The recipient addresses were predominantly in Greece, though there were also addresses in Hungary, Romania, and Austria.