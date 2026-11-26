Worth millions
One metric ton of drugs found in a logistics center
Narcos in Upper Austria! During several customs inspections at a logistics center for package delivery services in Upper Austria over the past few weeks, significant quantities of illegal narcotics were seized. The drugs are worth several million euros.
A total of approximately 900 kilograms of marijuana, more than 60 kilograms of cannabis resin, and over 26 kilograms of cocaine were seized from several shipments. The seized drugs are estimated to have a street value in the tens of millions.
Seizure During Routine Inspection
As early as July 15, customs authorities seized over 120 kilograms of hemp flowers and approximately 1.2 kilograms of cocaine during aroutine inspectionat a logistics center in Upper Austria. The narcotics were packed into 27 shipments on a Spanish truck and treated with special methods, such as vacuum packaging and odor-neutralizing materials, to make them harder to detect. The recipient addresses were predominantly in Greece, though there were also addresses in Hungary, Romania, and Austria.
Numerous Inspections
Following this seizure, customs conducted targeted inspections in the weeks that followed, which led to numerous additional discoveries. Just two days later, for example, 62 suspicious packages containing cannabis were discovered at the same location. On July 20, 42 cartons of narcotics were again seized from a Spanish truck. These shipments were also packed using similar methods and were likewise intended for recipients in Greece, Hungary, Romania, and Austria.
New Discoveries Almost Daily
This pattern continued during further inspections, resulting in new drug discoveries almost daily in the days that followed. The overall tally points to a major blow against international drug trafficking: a total of approximately 900 kilograms of marijuana, 62.35 kilograms of cannabis resin, and 26.55 kilograms of cocaine were found.
The narcotics were documented and seized by customs officers. Investigations are in full swing to bring those responsible to justice and put a stop to the illegal trade.
“This significant drug seizure underscores the importance of the work carried out by Austrian Customs. No matter how sophisticated the methods may be, our inspections ensure that the smuggling of illegal substances is uncovered. These seizures are not only a blow to drug-related crime in Europe but also an important preventive measure,” said Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer.
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