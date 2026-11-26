Contest
Win an Exclusive Suite, a Ski Vacation, and Great Prizes
Imagine enjoying undisturbed hours in an exclusive 57 m² suite, relaxing in your own hot tub, and leaving everyday life behind in the private sauna. You can win exactly this experience right now! In the big I AM HOTELS contest, the grand prize is the Signature Suite at I AM HOTELS Graz-Seiersberg, valued at €1,100. Two nights’ stay for two people, including a hearty breakfast—for special moments together.
Imagine enjoying undisturbed hours in an exclusive 57 m² suite, relaxing in your own whirlpool, and leaving the stresses of everyday life behind in the private sauna. You can win exactly this experience right now! In the big I AM HOTELS giveaway, the grand prize is the Signature Suite at I AM HOTELS Graz-Seiersberg, valued at €1,100. Two nights’ stay for two people, including a hearty breakfast—for special moments together.
And that’s not all! Four more attractive prizes await lucky winners:
2nd Prize – A ski vacation at Präbichl worth €450
Powder snow, fun on the slopes, and winter fun in Upper Styria! Win two nights for two people at the I AM HOTELS Bed & Breakfast Leoben, including a hearty breakfast and two-day ski passes for Präbichl. Enjoy the slopes during the day, relax in the evening, and dive right back into your winter adventure the next morning.
3rd Prize – Advent in Graz, valued at €200
Sparkling lights, atmospheric Christmas markets, and pre-Christmas delights! Discover Graz at its most beautiful in winter. Two nights’ stay for two people at I AM HOTELS Graz-Seiersberg, including breakfast and a GenussCard, give you the chance to enjoy the Advent season in and around Graz.
4th and 5th Prizes – Cryo Experience at -110 °C
Freezing cold and extraordinary! We’re giving away two cryo experiences at the Vital Lounge in I AM HOTELS Graz-Seiersberg, each worth €57. Experience the fascinating world of biohacking and feel what a few minutes in extreme cold is like. A special experience for anyone curious about new ways to recharge.
Entering is easy!
Whether it’s a luxurious getaway for two, winter fun on the slopes, the magic of Advent in Graz, or an extraordinary cold experience—with a little luck, a special experience could be waiting for you soon. Answer a simple question about the cryo cold chamber on our contest page, fill out the entry form, and you’re in the running for one of five great prizes. But don’t wait too long: The contest ends on December 6, 2026!
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