Entering is easy!

Whether it’s a luxurious getaway for two, winter fun on the slopes, the magic of Advent in Graz, or an extraordinary cold experience—with a little luck, a special experience could be waiting for you soon. Answer a simple question about the cryo cold chamber on our contest page, fill out the entry form, and you’re in the running for one of five great prizes. But don’t wait too long: The contest ends on December 6, 2026!