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Experience the Vienna Capitals in action
Thrilling face-offs, fast-paced plays, and plenty of excitement on the ice! The Vienna Capitals have two exciting home games to look forward to in December. The “Krone” is giving away a total of 20 pairs of tickets, bringing hockey fans right into the heart of the action at the Vienna Arena!
When the Vienna Capitals take to the ice, excitement and goosebump-inducing moments are guaranteed. On December 6, the Viennese will face a particularly tough opponent in the Moser Medical Graz99ers. The Styrian team is among the strongest in the league and is traveling to the capital as the reigning champions. The first puck drops at 5:30 p.m., and the Capitals are looking to secure crucial points in front of their home crowd.
Just a few days later, the next hockey spectacle is already on the horizon: On December 11, the Vienna Capitals will face the Steinbach Black Wings Linz. This long-standing rivalry between Vienna and Linz promises intense battles, fast-paced hockey, and plenty of excitement. Starting at 7:15 p.m., the two teams will battle for victory in the win2day ICE Hockey League.
Enter now and win tickets!
The “Krone” is giving away a total of 20 pairs of tickets for the Vienna Capitals’ two home games:
- 10 pairs of tickets for the Vienna Capitals vs. Graz99ers on December 6, 2026, at 5:30 p.m.
- 10 pairs of tickets for the Vienna Capitals vs. Steinbach Black Wings Linz on December 11, 2026, at 7:15 p.m.
Take this chance to experience the Vienna Capitals live as they battle for every centimeter on the ice once again! The entry deadline is December 9 at 9:00 a.m. Winners for the hockey game against the Graz 99ers will be contacted as early as December 3.
Want to double your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the “Krone” “Sport” newsletter! All participating subscribers—and those who subscribe by the entry deadline—will have double the chance to win! You can find more information and the terms and conditions here.
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