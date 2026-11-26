When the Vienna Capitals take to the ice, excitement and goosebump-inducing moments are guaranteed. On December 6, the Viennese will face a particularly tough opponent in the Moser Medical Graz99ers. The Styrian team is among the strongest in the league and is traveling to the capital as the reigning champions. The first puck drops at 5:30 p.m., and the Capitals are looking to secure crucial points in front of their home crowd.