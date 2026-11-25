“Germany is now the developing country”

At the same time, Schularick called for tougher political action to protect the German auto industry. Europe must, of course, allow China to sell its cars here. However, measures are needed to ensure that the Chinese relocate their production to Europe—such as “Made in Europe” requirements for subsidies or a mandatory joint venture. After all, China has treated Europe this way for a long time. Germany must now realize “that we are now the developing country in these areas.”