"While We Still Can"
Top Economist Proposes Selling VW to the Chinese
A leading German economist is causing a stir with a provocative idea: He believes Germany should sell Volkswagen to the Chinese—as long as it can still get something in return. His reasoning is as simple as it is explosive.
The situation at Volkswagen is serious. The company is losing market share—not only in China, but also in Europe, where Chinese manufacturers are increasingly competing with the Germans. VW is trying to restructure itself through cost-cutting measures. But now a proposal has emerged from the academic world that packs a punch.
An Expert’s Radical Idea
Moritz Schularick, president of the renowned Kiel Institute for the World Economy, floated a radical idea at an industry conference in Berlin: “If we were to sell a certain company in Wolfsburg to the Chinese—while we can still get something for it—that wouldn’t be a bad idea,” he said, according to a report in the *Handelsblatt*. The statement caused a murmur in the room—among the audience was the head of Volkswagen’s Berlin representative office.
Schularick’s reasoning behind this: From a German perspective, the most important thing is that “value creation and production remain here.” Who ultimately owns the production is “secondary.” The economist was responding to the automaker’s ongoing crisis.
“Germany is now the developing country”
At the same time, Schularick called for tougher political action to protect the German auto industry. Europe must, of course, allow China to sell its cars here. However, measures are needed to ensure that the Chinese relocate their production to Europe—such as “Made in Europe” requirements for subsidies or a mandatory joint venture. After all, China has treated Europe this way for a long time. Germany must now realize “that we are now the developing country in these areas.”
Whether the proposal will actually be implemented is highly questionable. In any case, it’s sure to spark debate—and this in the midst of the most severe crisis VW has faced in decades.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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