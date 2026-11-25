Ministry Is “Aware of the Challenges”

The Federal Ministry of Justice emphasized in a statement to the “Krone” that it is “fully aware of the challenges at this facility”: “From a medical perspective, no further measures are currently required in connection with the Mpox virus due to the swift steps that have been taken. The first affected inmates have already been released from quarantine; all others are in an advanced stage of quarantine and have shown no symptoms to date.”

Furthermore, the “ongoing, phased functional and structural renovation” of the correctional facility is contributing significantly to “sustainably raising hygiene and building standards and preventing pest infestations in the long term.” During the construction phase, scheduled to last until 2030, the goal is to ensure—through close monitoring and accompanying preventive measures—that ongoing operations are disrupted as little as possible.