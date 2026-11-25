Ports Are Also Overcrowded
Bedbug Infestation at Our Largest Prison
Health alert at Austria’s largest prison! The “Einser,” as the prison in Vienna’s Josefstadt district is popularly known, is struggling with a bed bug infestation on top of the monkeypox outbreak. In addition, the prison is completely overcrowded.
A cry for help from the prison guards! For many correctional officers, the Josefstadt correctional facility is currently slowly sinking into chaos. That’s because, in addition to the current health problems, capacity limits have long since been exceeded—Austria’s largest correctional facility is currently packed to the brim. New arrivals at night can no longer be distributed among the regular wards; inmates must wait in the extremely spartan intake cell.
Many wards are overrun with pests
The explosive backdrop: Bed bugs are currently rampant in many wings, and due to the monkeypox outbreak, suspected cases must be isolated or grouped together. “It’s a complete mess. We’re trying to maintain some semblance of order,” a correctional officer told the “Krone,” describing the current conditions.
The raw numbers speak volumes: The Josefstadt Correctional Facility has a capacity of just under 1,000 inmates (plus 67 at the Wilhelmshöhe branch). As of Tuesday morning: 1,165 in the main facility alone. As of Wednesday noon: 1,150. In other words, overcrowding.
FPÖ security spokesperson: “Good night, Vienna!”
“The wings are filthy; conditions are such that it’s as if we had a population of around 1,300 inmates. Because of bedbugs and monkeypox, certain cells simply can’t be occupied,” FPÖ security spokesperson Christian Lausch said, voicing harsh criticism when asked.
And the National Council member continues his tirade: “If they can’t even detain new arrivals anymore, that’s a scandal of the first order. The collective failure of this bunch of losers is now reaching entirely new proportions.” Due to the disastrous asylum policy of recent years, more and more criminals are coming into the city. Lausch: The SPÖ Minister of Justice is ducking the issue—Good night, Vienna!
The Josefstadt Correctional Facility keeps making headlines: Just last year, a water main break caused a power outage. This year, teenagers who were climbing around on the side roof of the “Gray House” and bragging about it with videos on social media caused a stir.
Ministry Is “Aware of the Challenges”
The Federal Ministry of Justice emphasized in a statement to the “Krone” that it is “fully aware of the challenges at this facility”: “From a medical perspective, no further measures are currently required in connection with the Mpox virus due to the swift steps that have been taken. The first affected inmates have already been released from quarantine; all others are in an advanced stage of quarantine and have shown no symptoms to date.”
Furthermore, the “ongoing, phased functional and structural renovation” of the correctional facility is contributing significantly to “sustainably raising hygiene and building standards and preventing pest infestations in the long term.” During the construction phase, scheduled to last until 2030, the goal is to ensure—through close monitoring and accompanying preventive measures—that ongoing operations are disrupted as little as possible.
This article has been automatically translated,
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