Official veterinarians are also being sought

However, the state of Upper Austria itself faces a problem: it is becoming increasingly difficult to fill vacancies in the official veterinary service. Of the 223 annual spots at the University of Veterinary Medicine, 11 are reserved statewide for positions serving the public interest. Upper Austria will secure two of these starting in the 2027–28 academic year. The call for applications is scheduled to be issued as early as the beginning of next year.