Training Initiative
Upper Austria Urgently Needs More Veterinarians
With two branch campuses of the University of Veterinary Medicine, Upper Austria aims to attract more aspiring veterinarians to pursue careers in rural areas. The first students are expected to complete part of their training in Upper Austria as early as fall 2027. However, there was some political friction leading up to the presentation.
The official event on Wednesday had caused quite a stir beforehand. That’s because, at the presentation of the University of Veterinary Medicine’s Upper Austrian branch campuses, the very minister responsible for higher education in Austria was absent.
Sources in Upper Austria say that Science Minister Eva-Maria Holzleitner (SPÖ) had canceled her attendance. In Vienna, however, officials state that it was known in advance that she had to attend a meeting of the Science Committee that day.
Concerns About the Next Generation of Veterinarians
Either way, the project itself addresses a problem that is growing, especially in rural regions: it is becoming increasingly difficult to find enough young professionals for livestock medicine. The aim is to counter this with the two branch campuses at the agricultural schools in Elmberg, Linz, and St. Florian.
As early as fall 2027, the first aspiring veterinarians are expected to complete part of their training in Upper Austria; in the long term, the program anticipates 10 to 20 students per semester. Local farms and veterinary practices will be integrated into the practical training. The focus will be on ruminant, swine, and poultry medicine.
“Our farmers need veterinarians who can respond quickly in an emergency and who understand the challenges faced by our agricultural operations,” says Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP), State Minister of Agriculture.
State Invests 150,000 Euros
TheStateof Upper Austria is contributing 150,000 euros to establish the two locations, while the federal government is providing the facilities. In addition to the students’ practical training, research projects as well as continuing education and professional development programs are planned.
Official veterinarians are also being sought
However, the state of Upper Austria itself faces a problem: it is becoming increasingly difficult to fill vacancies in the official veterinary service. Of the 223 annual spots at the University of Veterinary Medicine, 11 are reserved statewide for positions serving the public interest. Upper Austria will secure two of these starting in the 2027–28 academic year. The call for applications is scheduled to be issued as early as the beginning of next year.
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