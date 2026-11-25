Already Possible in the U.S.
E-commerce giant Amazon will soon sell cars in Europe
In the U.S., customers can already order cars through Amazon, and now the online retailer plans to bring this service to Europe as well. In the U.K., customers will reportedly be able to order vehicles online as early as the beginning of 2027. Before this becomes possible across Europe, Amazon will likely have to overcome a few hurdles …
With this new offering in the UK, the U.S. e-commerce giant is expanding its “Amazon Cars” division to Europe, the company announced. British customers will be able to purchase new cars and certified pre-owned vehicles from Hyundai, as well as used cars from the British car dealer Vertu Motors. The service is set to be expanded to include additional retail partners.
Already available in the U.S. since 2024
“Amazon Autos” was launched in the U.S. as early as 2024. According to reports, vehicles from 35 brands are now sold at numerous locations there in collaboration with local dealers.
There is no exact date yet for the launch of “Amazon Autos” in the EU. The e-commerce giant simply states: “Arriving soon.”
Customers Must Visit a Local Dealer
Convenient doorstep delivery isn’t available in the U.S.: Anyone who wants to buy a car through Amazon can browse the selection online as usual and initially reserve a car for purchase. Customers can then view the vehicle at a local dealership. Accordingly, Amazon acts not as a seller but as an intermediary: The platform provides the relevant contracts, but they are finalized in person at the dealership.
Nevertheless, buying a car online should “feel just as easy and transparent as any other purchase on Amazon,” said Matt Nuffort, head of Amazon Autos International.
Could Amazon run into trouble with data protection regulations?
The launch in the UK is seen as a test run for the European market. Within the EU, however, selling cars through an online retailer could prove more difficult than in the U.S. In particular, the strict European regulatory system could pose problems for expansion, as reported by “Automobilwoche.” This includes, for example, data protection regulations, which are considerably stricter in Europe.
The different sales models could also pose difficulties. While U.S. dealers typically keep more than 200 new cars in stock on average so they can sell to customers at any time, production in Europe is largely made-to-order. It is therefore still unclear whether “Amazon Autos” will be available in Austria in the future.
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