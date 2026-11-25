Filzmaier analyzes
Will Politicians Soon Be Out of All Supervisory Boards?
Christiane Frauscher (ÖVP), the new Upper Austrian State Minister for Economic Affairs, is ushering in a cultural shift in the appointment of supervisory board members. The reactions to this have been consistently positive. Political scientist Peter Filzmaier takes a somewhat more nuanced view of the development—and warns against excessive election-year maneuvering.
Reactions to the decision by the new ÖVP State Councilor Christiane Frauscher not to appoint herself to the supervisory boards of operational state-owned companies such as Energie AG or Linz Airport (as reported by the “Krone”) have been consistently positive. People are saying that policymakers are heading in the right direction here, or even: “It’s about time.”
Filzmaier sees a potential conflict of interest
Political scientist and professor Peter Filzmaier doesn’t see it quite so clearly. He considers it entirely legitimate for politicians, as elected representatives of the state, to serve on the supervisory boards of state-owned companies.
The real problem, he says, is a potential conflict of interest, which he illustrates using the example of Energie AG: “On the one hand, as the majority owner of the company, the state naturally wants Energie AG to generate high profits and distribute dividends to the state budget. On the other hand, politicians are under pressure to ensure low energy prices.”
Having active politicians on the supervisory board—which serves as a supervisory body—in state-owned companies is justifiable because the state is the owner of the company.
Professor Peter Filzmaier
According to the political science professor, the state may seek to avoid this conflict of interest by appointing non-politicians to the supervisory board.
Reappointments by the End of the Year
In any case, the reappointments to the supervisory boards are to be completedbythe end of the year. In an interview with the “Krone,” Frauscher announced that he intends to continue the approach taken at Energie AG and the airport at other state-owned companies as well, such as Thermenholding or the economic agency Business Upper Austria. Her predecessor, Markus Achleitner, served on a total of eight supervisory boards.
FPÖ and SPÖ Hold Onto Seats
It will be interesting to see whether other parties also withdraw their representatives from the supervisory boards. Currently, the situation is as follows: SPÖ leader Martin Winkler and FPÖ politician Herwig Mahr sit on the supervisory board of Energie AG. Both are holding on to their seats.
Filzmaier, however, warns against excessive election maneuvering: “Considerations about what will go over better with the public in the upcoming state election campaign have little to do with objectivity.”
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