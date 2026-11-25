Reappointments by the End of the Year

In any case, the reappointments to the supervisory boards are to be completedbythe end of the year. In an interview with the “Krone,” Frauscher announced that he intends to continue the approach taken at Energie AG and the airport at other state-owned companies as well, such as Thermenholding or the economic agency Business Upper Austria. Her predecessor, Markus Achleitner, served on a total of eight supervisory boards.