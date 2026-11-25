Herzog makes it clear:
Blockbuster Transfer? “An Absolute No-Brainer” for Bayern
After Marko Stankovic and Didi Hamann floated the idea of ÖFB national team player Sasa Kalajdzic joining FC Bayern as a potential replacement and backup for Harry Kane, legend Andreas Herzog is now weighing in. Signing the LASK player would actually be an “absolute no-brainer” for the Munich club.
Andreas Herzog is considered a big fan of Sasa Kalajdzic. If the “Krone” columnist were in charge at FC Bayern Munich—where there’s a need to act up front following Harry Kane’s serious injury—he wouldn’t think twice.
Why Kalajdzic would score a lot of goals
“Actually, they could have done it back in the summer, after I saw how Kalajdzic was back on form at the World Cup,” says the Sky expert on the sidelines of LASK’s 0-1 loss to Bodø/Glimt on Tuesday evening in the Champions League. “Knowing that I have a player who’s two meters tall and that Bayern play 80% of the time in the opponent’s third, he’d inevitably score a lot of goals for you. He also combines well with the team .”
A spectacular return on the house?
The big question is: How will Bayern react to the loss of superstar Kane? It’s quite possible that they’ll bolster their offense during the winter transfer window after all. According to Sky, the German record champions are considering a return for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
The 37-year-old Cameroonian’s contract with Red Bull New York expires at the end of the year. That means the striker would be available on a free transfer.
The situation is different for Kalajdzic, whose contract in Linz runs through the summer of 2029. A move to Munich would make the 29-year-old a major transfer coup for Austria.
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