Why Kalajdzic would score a lot of goals

“Actually, they could have done it back in the summer, after I saw how Kalajdzic was back on form at the World Cup,” says the Sky expert on the sidelines of LASK’s 0-1 loss to Bodø/Glimt on Tuesday evening in the Champions League. “Knowing that I have a player who’s two meters tall and that Bayern play 80% of the time in the opponent’s third, he’d inevitably score a lot of goals for you. He also combines well with the team .”