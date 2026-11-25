Shaping Our Future
Fired, Then Celebrated: The Questionable AI Executives
A technology that’s supposed to change the world, yet its most powerful leaders keep making headlines that have little to do with progress. Following the spectacular comeback of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (ChatGPT) a few years ago, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is now back at the helm of his company despite unresolved allegations. What’s going on with the men leading the AI revolution?
Anyone who wants to help shape the future of the global economy should, in theory, stand for stability and reliability. Yet the most powerful figures in the AI industry, of all people, paint a different picture. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was forced to step down following an unprecedented power struggle, only to return a few days later.
Now, Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang is making headlines again: After stepping down in the wake of a spying scandal, he has returned to the helm of the chip giant. Two spectacular cases that raise a fundamental question: How trustworthy are the people who control one of the most far-reaching technologies of our time?
Trust Broken, Back in the Saddle After Just a Few Days
The Sam Altman case took place three years ago, but it reads almost like a blueprint for recent events. On November 17, 2023, OpenAI’s board of directors unexpectedly ousted the then-CEO. The reason: Altman had not been consistently open and honest with the board. The relationship of trust had been destroyed.
The consequences were dramatic. Co-founder Greg Brockman resigned in protest, and Microsoft offered both of them new jobs. More than 700 of OpenAI’s approximately 770 employees threatened in an open letter to resign and move to Microsoft. The power struggle lasted less than a week: On November 21, Altman’s return was agreed upon, and on November 29, he officially resumed leadership. A subsequent investigation confirmed the breach of trust but also concluded that his behavior did not necessarily warrant dismissal.
Nvidia Experiences Another U-Turn
Now the tech world is witnessing a repeat of the same scenario. Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia’s CEO on November 12. This followed reports of extramarital affairs, including a relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom U.S. investigators allege has ties to Chinese intelligence. Relationships with female Nvidia employees were also publicly discussed. Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and apologized.
At first, a return seemed out of the question. Board Chairman Harvey Jones even explicitly stated that Huang would not be reinstated as CEO. But employees, investors, and prominent supporters called for his return.
Even Trump is said to have intervened
Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump also spoke out in his defense. Then, on Monday, came the surprising turnaround: The board of directors unanimously reinstated Huang. Following discussions and information from high-level U.S. government circles, they saw no threat to national security. The investigations, however, are continuing.
Just how dependent the markets are on Nvidia—and how important Huang apparently is as a leader—became immediately apparent: Following Huang’s return, the stock rose by 31.5 percent. The company’s market capitalization increased by nearly one trillion dollars that day.
When Security Takes a Back Seat to Growth
But personnel disputes are not the industry’s only problem. OpenAI also experienced significant conflicts over how to address the risks of artificial intelligence. In May 2024, co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, as well as security researcher Jan Leike, left the company. Both had been focusing on the long-term dangers of increasingly powerful AI. Upon his departure, Leike publicly criticized the fact that safety culture and related processes were increasingly taking a back seat to product development and economic interests.
The research team responsible for overseeing particularly powerful AI was disbanded. OpenAI stated that it intended to integrate safety work more closely into other areas in the future. This raises a fundamental question: How seriously do these companies take their own safety promises when they are simultaneously under enormous competitive and growth pressure?
Too much power in too few hands?
The international AI safety report also warns of an increasing concentration of power. The enormous costs of computing power and development give a handful of large companies a decisive advantage. This also increases their influence over how the technology is developed and deployed.
Of course, the events at OpenAI and Nvidia cannot be generalized to the entire industry. Yet both cases demonstrate just how strongly individual founders shape their companies. When employees, investors, and even governments exert pressure because a corporation seems almost unimaginable without its CEO, it raises questions about effective oversight mechanisms.
After all, the AI revolution is not shaped solely by algorithms, data centers, and billions in investments. It also depends on the people who make decisions about its development. And their sense of responsibility and leadership qualities are likely to be at least as important as the technology itself.
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