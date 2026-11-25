When Security Takes a Back Seat to Growth

But personnel disputes are not the industry’s only problem. OpenAI also experienced significant conflicts over how to address the risks of artificial intelligence. In May 2024, co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, as well as security researcher Jan Leike, left the company. Both had been focusing on the long-term dangers of increasingly powerful AI. Upon his departure, Leike publicly criticized the fact that safety culture and related processes were increasingly taking a back seat to product development and economic interests.