Didi Kühbauer is frustrated
“Conceding a goal like that was telling!”
“We certainly didn’t show our true colors today. We had something completely different in mind,” explained LASK coach Didi Kühbauer after the bitter 0-1 loss to Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League. He felt his team lacked “that final bit of conviction.”
In stoppage time, they conceded an extremely bitter goal, and LASK suddenly found themselves empty-handed in Norway. The 0–1 loss to Bodø/Glimt—as bitter as it was in the end—was also a result of that lack of conviction, as Kühbauer noted.
“We wanted to play much more convincingly. That’s what it came down to—not the field, the wind, or the opponent. I think we didn’t convey what’s needed in these kinds of games. That’s why we conceded such a ‘cheap goal’ at the end of the match. That was telling,” the LASK coach lamented the loss to Sky after the game.
That said, he didn’t want to downplay his team’s performance either. “Bodö didn’t create a single chance over the entire 90 minutes. We defended very well. The goal must always be not just to defend, but also to score a goal,” said the coach.
Bodö Coach Sees a Deserved Victory
Kühbauer added: “They went all-in, and we didn’t manage to play the right ball to create our own chances. We lacked that final bit of conviction, and you need that in these kinds of games.”
Meanwhile, Bodø coach Kjetil Knutsen sees his team’s victory as well-deserved: “It was a well-deserved victory. LASK was very well organized. I had hoped that the Linz team would play more aggressively up front, because then it would have been easier to create chances.”
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