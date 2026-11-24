Contest
Win a wellness getaway for four
Escape the daily grind, recharge your batteries, and relax together: At the Hotel Ayurveda Die Zeit in St. Veit an der Glan, everything revolves around well-being and relaxation. The “Krone” is now giving away an exclusive spa day for four people and invites you to discover the fascinating world of Ayurveda.
A break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, soothing treatments, and a special wellness experience: The Hotel Ayurveda Die Zeit in St. Veit an der Glan offers its guests the opportunity to do something good for their bodies and minds. At the heart of it all is Ayurveda, the traditional Indian system of health, which focuses on a harmonious balance of relaxation, nutrition, and individual well-being.
With its inviting atmosphere and holistic wellness concept, the hotel creates a retreat for anyone seeking to consciously unwind and recharge. Here, the focus is on slowing down, finding inner balance, and personal well-being.
From short getaways to intensive Ayurveda retreats
Those looking to treat themselves to a longer break will find a diverse selection of retreats tailored to different needs at Hotel Ayurveda Die Zeit. Whether it’s the two-day “Ayurveda Ritual” with two nights’ stay, the three-day “Ayurveda Happiness Retreat” with three nights’ stay, or the five-day “Relax: Time for You” with five nights’ stay —the various programs combine traditional Ayurvedic treatments with yoga, soothing massages, and a personalized diet.
Longer stays, such as the “Peace and Strength Retreat,” the “Ayurvedic Time-Out for the Soul,” or the intensive 14-night “Panchakarma Retreat,” also invite you to consciously unwind and recharge your energy.
Give the Gift of Well-Being
Still looking for a special Christmas gift for your loved ones? How about an extra dose of relaxation this year instead of the usual gifts under the Christmas tree? With gift certificates from Hotel Ayurveda Die Zeit, you’re giving something truly precious: time together, relaxation, and unforgettable moments of well-being.
Whether for your partner, family, or close friends—a break from everyday life is sure to build anticipation for some well-deserved relaxation. You can conveniently browse the gift certificates online here.
Enter to Win
You now have the chance to win a getaway for four people at Hotel Ayurveda Die Zeit in St. Veit an der Glan! Hotel Ayurveda Die Zeit is giving away a spa day for four people! The following services are included
- A warm Ayurvedic welcome drink,
- a hearty breakfast buffet,
- a light, healthy 3-course lunch menu,
- fresh seasonal fruit,
- Golden Milk in the afternoon,
- a 50-minute Abhyanga massage,
- foot massage,
- Sauna and steam room
Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of December 21 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the “Reisezeit” newsletter! All participating subscribers—and those who subscribe by the deadline—will have double the chance to win! You can find more information and the terms and conditions here.
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