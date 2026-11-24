Sascha Horvath even takes it with a sense of humor. “At least the ball doesn’t bounce off here as often as it does at home,” says the LASK captain, alluding to the poor field in Linz. But the fact is: The field in Bodo gives the Norwegian champions wings. Mourinho lost 1–6 here with AS Roma. Juventus was the last Champions League team to win in Bodo a year ago. No one has managed it yet this year. But maybe LASK will pull it off…