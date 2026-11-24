A Tough Champions League Match
LASK: This Is the Toughest Away Trip in Europe
A tough test for LASK in the Champions League: Extreme conditions await them today against Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt. And here’s the thing: Here, near the Arctic Circle, Manchester City, Inter, Sporting, and Dortmund have all stumbled this year!
The “Krone” reports from Bodo
The days are short, the temperatures are freezing, the stadium is small, the artificial turf is treacherous, and the opponent is a soccer sensation from a fishing village near the Arctic Circle—one that has even been marveled at by the “New York Times”: Welcome to the bitterly cold edge of Europe.
There, LASK faces Bodo today—a team that in 2026, in its 8,200-seat stadium, “swept aside” Manchester City (3–1), Inter (3–1), Sporting (3–0), and Dortmund (1–0). This is also thanks to the home-field advantage, which is arguably at its greatest this time of year and makes the LASK trip the toughest away soccer trip in Europe.
DARK: Sunrise in Bodo today is at 9:44 a.m., sunset at 1:52 p.m. “Unusual, but not a disadvantage for the circadian rhythm,” reassures ÖOC physical therapist Thomas Hebenstreit. Looking ahead to today’s LASK game, he says, “The important thing is that there’s no time difference!” Nevertheless, Hebenstreit recommends that the Linz players take advantage of the few hours of daylight to soak up as much sunlight as possible.
COLD: During the final training session, it was –4 degrees; today is likely to be just as frigid. The bodies of the Bodo pros—almost all of whom are Norwegian—are already perfectly adapted to these conditions. For their opponents, however, the unfamiliar temperatures pose a real challenge: poorer blood flow to the muscles, reduced explosiveness, increased energy expenditure, strained respiratory tracts, and a higher risk of injury. Even ball control suffers.
ARTIFICIAL TURF: José Mourinho has already complained about it: “Playing on this isn’t soccer—it’s a different sport!” Exaggerated? No! The ball moves faster on it and bounces differently.
“The ball doesn’t bounce off here as often as it does at home,”
“Even the movements are completely different on it,” says LASK coach Didi Kühbauer, who emphasizes, however: “We can’t complain about these conditions—we have to accept them!”
Sascha Horvath even takes it with a sense of humor. “At least the ball doesn’t bounce off here as often as it does at home,” says the LASK captain, alluding to the poor field in Linz. But the fact is: The field in Bodo gives the Norwegian champions wings. Mourinho lost 1–6 here with AS Roma. Juventus was the last Champions League team to win in Bodo a year ago. No one has managed it yet this year. But maybe LASK will pull it off…
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