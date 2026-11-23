This year, Gurkerl offers over 40 different Advent calendars. So far, the Milka Advent calendar has been leading the sales charts, closely followed by a salami Advent calendar. There are also classics like Milka Naps, Ferrero, Nutella, and Kinder—Gurkerl has seven different Kinder calendars this year alone. For those who prefer something more unusual, there are calendars featuring English cheese, tea from Teekanne, chocolate from Valrhona, craft beer, or hot sauces from Flying Goose. For a truly regional touch, there’s the organic honey calendar from the Vienna District Beekeeping Association. And there are also craft and toy calendars for kids.