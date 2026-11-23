Contest
Win an Advent calendar bundle from Gurkerl
November 29 is the first Sunday of Advent, and starting December 1, a door will be opened every day. And Advent calendars are no longer just about chocolate: In 2025, nearly half of all calendars sold at the online supermarket Gurkerl.at were chocolate- or candy-free—instead featuring tea, honey, cheese, granola, or treats for dogs and cats. Now you have the chance to win one of three Advent calendar bundles from Gurkerl.at worth €150.
This year, Gurkerl offers over 40 different Advent calendars. So far, the Milka Advent calendar has been leading the sales charts, closely followed by a salami Advent calendar. There are also classics like Milka Naps, Ferrero, Nutella, and Kinder—Gurkerl has seven different Kinder calendars this year alone. For those who prefer something more unusual, there are calendars featuring English cheese, tea from Teekanne, chocolate from Valrhona, craft beer, or hot sauces from Flying Goose. For a truly regional touch, there’s the organic honey calendar from the Vienna District Beekeeping Association. And there are also craft and toy calendars for kids.
More doors, more anticipation
Who says you have to stick to just one door a day? With multiple calendars, every day of Advent becomes a little treat: chocolate with your coffee, honey on your breakfast toast, and tea for a cozy evening. And for those who prefer to share: An Advent calendar also makes a lovely gift to sweeten December for friends, family, or coworkers.
Even for last-minute shoppers
If you don’t have a calendar yet, you’re not alone: At Gurkerl, nearly a third of all Advent calendars in 2025 were ordered during the last week of November. Delivery begins as early as three hours after ordering, in precise 15-minute time slots, right to your doorstep. That way, the calendar arrives before the first door opens.
Win “Krone” Advent Calendar Bundles
Would you like to open three doors a day during Advent? Now’s your chance! Gurkerl.at is giving away three Advent calendar bundles, each worth around €150. Each bundle contains three calendars from Austrian manufacturers:
- Vienna District Beekeeping Organic Honey Calendar: 24 doors with organic honey from Vienna’s districts—and a surprise
- Zotter Organic Advent Calendar “Labooko”: 24 different Labooko chocolates, made bean-to-bar in Styria
- Demmers Teehaus Tea Advent Calendar: 24 loose-leaf teas from the Vienna tea house—ranging from green, black, and white teas to fruit, herbal, and rooibos teas
Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline on December 1 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing.
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