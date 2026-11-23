Fell out of a car
After Sally’s Death: “Don’t Speculate”
Following the tragic accidental death of 18-year-old Sally from Nußbach (Upper Austria), the 16-year-old who was in the car from which the girl fell also spoke out online. She urges people not to speculate.
“We miss you. Yesterday. Today. Tomorrow. Always!” reads the simple tribute to Sally, who was just 18 years old. As reported, the teenager from Nußbach was traveling with two male friends (both 18 years old) and a female friend (16)—all from the same area—on the A1 near St. Valentin early Thursday morning when she was killed in the accident. The four had previously attended a concert in Vienna.
Driver Speaks Out
On the way home, according to a comment by the driver on the Upper Austrian “Krone” TikTok channel, Sally is said to have leaned against the door to sleep and inadvertently pushed the door open behind the passenger seat. The 18-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt, subsequently fell out of the moving car. The driver immediately slammed on the brakes while traveling at 80 and came to a stop about 100 meters past the scene of the accident. But for Sally, who had celebrated her 18th birthday just eight days before the terrible accident, any help came too late.
Much Speculation
In addition to an outpouring of sympathy, the unusual circumstances of the accident continue to fuel plenty of speculation on social media. Many even go so far as to doubt the driver’s account and consider it impossible for her to have fallen out without outside intervention.
The 16-year-old passenger, who was sitting next to Sally in the back seat, isn’t willing to let that stand. “You don’t know how it happened or anything else either. So don’t make assumptions that don’t make sense, because you weren’t there,” the friend writes in the comments section of the same “Krone” article. The police investigation into the circumstances of the accident is still ongoing, but authorities do not suspect third-party negligence.
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