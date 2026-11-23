“We miss you. Yesterday. Today. Tomorrow. Always!” reads the simple tribute to Sally, who was just 18 years old. As reported, the teenager from Nußbach was traveling with two male friends (both 18 years old) and a female friend (16)—all from the same area—on the A1 near St. Valentin early Thursday morning when she was killed in the accident. The four had previously attended a concert in Vienna.

Driver Speaks Out

On the way home, according to a comment by the driver on the Upper Austrian “Krone” TikTok channel, Sally is said to have leaned against the door to sleep and inadvertently pushed the door open behind the passenger seat. The 18-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt, subsequently fell out of the moving car. The driver immediately slammed on the brakes while traveling at 80 and came to a stop about 100 meters past the scene of the accident. But for Sally, who had celebrated her 18th birthday just eight days before the terrible accident, any help came too late.