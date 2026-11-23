"Earthquake" at Ferrari
“Unacceptable! The situation is slowly becoming untenable”
Following the latest escalation in the conflict between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, team principal Fred Vasseur has had enough: “This is unacceptable! The situation is slowly becoming untenable!”
“We made it clear to Charles that he shouldn’t overtake,” explained the visibly annoyed Frenchman after the Las Vegas Grand Prix: “But Charles clearly made a mistake that cost the team dearly!”
Leclerc had made contact with Hamilton’s car during a maneuver. The record-holding Formula 1 world champion spun out and lost several positions. Leclerc received a ten-second penalty; in the end, Hamilton and the Monegasque driver could not finish any higher than the thoroughly disappointing seventh and tenth places.
Over the radio, Vasseur summoned Leclerc—who was still in the car—to come see him immediately: “I want to see you right after the race. Before anything else.”
The two Scuderia drivers had already gotten in each other’s way in Mexico, after which Hamilton had lashed out at Leclerc. “When your teammate works against you and you lose positions like that, it’s definitely tough,” the Englishman had said. A conversation was supposed to have cleared things up. But the reality is different. Italy’s “La Gazzetta dello Sport” has already described it as an “internal earthquake.”
Leclerc felt bad
“I got the 10-second penalty, so I guess I was the one at fault,” Leclerc said after the race in the Nevada desert: “I feel really bad; I felt like I’d been careful up until that point.” He thought there had been a gap and hadn’t seen Hamilton. “But there wasn’t a gap anymore.”
The drivers need to think about the team, “the people who work in Maranello, all the sponsors, everyone involved,” Vasseur emphasized: “We are more than upset now, because the message heading into Mexico was clear. (...) In the last two or three races, the situation has really become almost unbearable between the two of them.”
Vasseur: It’s About Respect
It’s “a human issue” between Leclerc, who has been driving for Ferrari since 2019, and Hamilton, the seven-time world champion who moved from Mercedes to the Scuderia for the 2025 season and, after a completely disappointing first year, had even seen himself as a title contender this season. “First and foremost, they have to respect each other, and of course they also have to respect the team,” Vasseur said. “It’s a matter of egos; there’s no better answer than that.” When asked about a penalty, he said he wanted to let it sit overnight.
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