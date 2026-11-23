Vasseur: It’s About Respect

It’s “a human issue” between Leclerc, who has been driving for Ferrari since 2019, and Hamilton, the seven-time world champion who moved from Mercedes to the Scuderia for the 2025 season and, after a completely disappointing first year, had even seen himself as a title contender this season. “First and foremost, they have to respect each other, and of course they also have to respect the team,” Vasseur said. “It’s a matter of egos; there’s no better answer than that.” When asked about a penalty, he said he wanted to let it sit overnight.