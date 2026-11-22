Fabio Ingolitsch (Sturm Coach): “We struggled to adapt to the conditions and do what’s necessary to win soccer games: executing the basics on the field, putting pressure on the opposing defense, winning duels—Altach did all of that better. I wouldn’t say we didn’t fight, but we fought less than our opponents. They had more heart, passion, power, and energy, and were also a bit more mobile than we were, so our loss is fair. At 0–0, we did have three big chances—that’s when you can shift the momentum in your favor—but all in all, Altach was more convincing and therefore deserved to win. Our problem isn’t with the ball at all—just look at how many goals we’ve scored in recent weeks. Our problem is that we’ve suddenly lost our ability to defend.”