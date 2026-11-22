Austria's Match-Winner
Commentator: “I didn’t know what to do with myself!”
Read HERE what the winners and losers had to say after the matches between SCR Altach and SK Sturm Graz, Wolfsberger AC and SV Ried, and FK Austria Wien vs. FC Red Bull Salzburg!
Ognjen Zaric (Altach coach): “It was a very positive, productive day thanks to the victory over Sturm Graz. These are clearly three important points—every point counts—and getting three points after the international break is great. We deserved to win without a doubt; we probably should have won by one or two more goals. I’m also glad we kept a clean sheet. It was a great mix of good aggression when defending, having our moments in possession, and finding the spaces we wanted to exploit. Hrstic capped off a great performance with a goal. I hope he can carry that momentum forward.”
Fabio Ingolitsch (Sturm Coach): “We struggled to adapt to the conditions and do what’s necessary to win soccer games: executing the basics on the field, putting pressure on the opposing defense, winning duels—Altach did all of that better. I wouldn’t say we didn’t fight, but we fought less than our opponents. They had more heart, passion, power, and energy, and were also a bit more mobile than we were, so our loss is fair. At 0–0, we did have three big chances—that’s when you can shift the momentum in your favor—but all in all, Altach was more convincing and therefore deserved to win. Our problem isn’t with the ball at all—just look at how many goals we’ve scored in recent weeks. Our problem is that we’ve suddenly lost our ability to defend.”
Manfred Schmid (WAC Coach): “We played a very good game and executed our tactics very well. Today, you have to separate the result from the performance. The result is bitter, but the performance was really good. Finishing our chances was the only problem we had. We had chances at the end through Karamoko and twice through Verhounig—you have to score on those, and then the story would have been different. I think a draw would have been fair. Both teams had a chance to win; Ried managed it, we didn’t.”
Mario Despotovic (Ried coach): “I think it was a well-deserved victory. We had more chances, more expected goals, and more possession. We could have done better with the ball—we shouldn’t have allowed so many counterattacks. It’s been a long time since we played a game where we had this much possession. Fortunately, we sealed the win at the last minute. We’re all very happy with the victory.”
Max Uhlig (Austria coach): “I’m extremely proud and very satisfied with the result. Salzburg was incredible in the first 20 minutes; you could see the individual quality in the team and how well-coached they are. It was crucial that Sahin-Radlinger kept us in the game with that penalty kick. We were fully focused after that, and the energy in the stadium was electric. We handled setbacks like the two disallowed goals well. The players put in a passionate performance.”
Wilhelm Vorsager (FK Austria Wien player, via Sky Sport Austria): “We had a tough start. Salzburg is a great team. We knew they’d hit us with quick, sharp attacks. And that we couldn’t defend everything 100 percent. Then Samuel saved the penalty, and that really sent a jolt through the team. We knew there was something to be had today. We didn’t give them many chances after that and defended brilliantly.”
On his goal: “When it flew in, I didn’t even know what to do with myself. It was an incredible feeling. That we held on until the end and won 1–0 is indescribable. I’m more than happy.”
Danny Röhl (Salzburg coach): “We didn’t create enough chances. We started the game well, but then unfortunately missed the penalty. That was kind of the spark Austria needed to get into the game, to get the feeling that something was possible. After that, it was an even match. In the second half, it turned into a battle of attrition with little structure and few clear chances, and then the goal came from a set piece. In the end, we weren’t good enough to win. If we’d converted the penalty, the game could have gone the way we’d envisioned. Still, there was enough time left to execute what we’d planned. In the end, Austria’s victory wasn’t entirely undeserved.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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