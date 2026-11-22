Tried to revive her loved one

Mother and daughter spent the hot day by the pool and were planning to order a pizza in the evening. When Nicole went to ask her husband if he was hungry, she found him lying motionless. Until the emergency doctor arrived, she desperately tried to bring him back to life. Anton was then resuscitated on site by emergency responders for another hour before being taken to the hospital. But all their hopes and fears were in vain: Around 7:00 p.m., the family was informed by a crisis intervention worker that the husband and father had died of a heart attack.