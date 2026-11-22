Concerns About Home Ownership
36-Year-Old Man Passes Away: “Dad Is Flying with the Angels”
A new single-family home in the Innviertel region; wedding photos adorn the walls, showing a family of four smiling happily at the camera. Next to them, in a glass display case, stands the memorial candle for Dad, who passed away completely unexpectedly this past summer. Until then, everything had been perfect.
“We met 18 years ago. That’s when my hair got caught in his glasses at a party,” says his widow, Nicole. While Anton had fallen head over heels in love with the woman eight years his senior, her love grew more slowly. After a few dates, however, it was clear: They were just a perfect match.
The couple has two children
Nicole (45) brought her son Andreas (22) into the relationship, and he quickly grew to trust Anton: “When he was still little, he said he’d like to call Anton ‘Dad.’ I was worried that he might be asking too much of Anton, but Anton said it would be an honor,” recalls the Innviertel native. Daughter Leonie completed their happiness 12 years ago, and seven years ago the family moved into their newly built home.
Father Was Feeling Unwell
But fate struck mercilessly on August 9. The evening before, the couple had attended a birthday party: “My husband left early because he wasn’t feeling well,” Nicole recalls. When his condition didn’t improve, the municipal employee went to see their family doctor the next morning. “He came home with medication and a diagnosis of pneumonia, then lay down to rest.”
Tried to revive her loved one
Mother and daughter spent the hot day by the pool and were planning to order a pizza in the evening. When Nicole went to ask her husband if he was hungry, she found him lying motionless. Until the emergency doctor arrived, she desperately tried to bring him back to life. Anton was then resuscitated on site by emergency responders for another hour before being taken to the hospital. But all their hopes and fears were in vain: Around 7:00 p.m., the family was informed by a crisis intervention worker that the husband and father had died of a heart attack.
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A Difficult Farewell
The family drove to the hospital to say goodbye to him: “He was cold, and I was warm. My son placed a guardian angel on his chest so he could fly with the angels,” said Nicole. One day after his 37th birthday, Anton was laid to rest. “He was our rock. Leonie is afraid that something might happen to me, too,” said his mother.
Financial Worries
On top of mourning the loss of a father and husband, there are also financial worries, because with her income as a part-time geriatric caregiver, Nicole cannot cover the mortgage payments on the house by herself. But she tries to be strong for her children: “It’s hard to comfort others when you’re not feeling well yourself.”
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