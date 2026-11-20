Musiala’s Comeback

In the second half, Jamal Musiala made his comeback after more than two months on the sidelines due to health issues. The attacking player came on as a substitute for Laimer and missed a chance to make it 2-1 shortly afterward. The visitors from Cologne were certainly a match for their opponents, though, with Said El Mala missing a chance to seal the win in the closing stages (82'). Borussia Dortmund can move past league-leading Bayern in the standings on Saturday with a win in Mönchengladbach. Meanwhile, Cologne picked up an important point in the relegation battle.