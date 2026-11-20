Kane & Olise Injured
Cologne Holds Bayern to a Draw on Kompany’s Return
FC Bayern could not manage more than a 1-1 draw against 1. FC Cologne. Coach Vincent Kompany was back on the bench following his collapse. In addition to the draw, Bayern also had to cope with injuries to Michael Olise and Harry Kane.
FC Bayern Munich could not manage more than a home draw on coach Vincent Kompany’s return to the bench. In Friday night’s Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne, the record-holding German soccer champions—with ÖFB star Konrad Laimer in the starting lineup—had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Bayern also lost star English forward Harry Kane, who had to be substituted early due to a leg injury. Michael Olise also suffered an injury.
Four weeks after collapsing due to meningitis, Kompany took his place on the bench again. But the Belgian saw little to be encouraged by. The visitors from Cologne took the lead after a neatly executed counterattack by Mikey Moore (12th minute). Shortly thereafter, Kane had to leave the field after a hard tackle by Cologne’s Joel Schmied (20th minute). Nathaniel Brown did manage to equalize with a long-range shot before halftime (37th minute). However, Olise remained in the locker room; the French attacking star was visibly shaken after a foul.
Musiala’s Comeback
In the second half, Jamal Musiala made his comeback after more than two months on the sidelines due to health issues. The attacking player came on as a substitute for Laimer and missed a chance to make it 2-1 shortly afterward. The visitors from Cologne were certainly a match for their opponents, though, with Said El Mala missing a chance to seal the win in the closing stages (82'). Borussia Dortmund can move past league-leading Bayern in the standings on Saturday with a win in Mönchengladbach. Meanwhile, Cologne picked up an important point in the relegation battle.
For Bayern, the injuries to Kane and Olise come at an inopportune time, as several midweek matches are on the horizon. In addition, the Munich side is already without Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry, Ismael Saibari, Manuel Neuer, and Alphonso Davies.
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