Bad Ischl Hospital
90-Year-Old Woman Waited Hours for a Bed at the Hospital
According to her daughter, a 90-year-old patient had to wait for hours for a bed at Bad Ischl Hospital. The case is now causing a stir in Styrian state politics as well. The SPÖ is criticizing the hospital’s planning, while the Upper Austrian Health Holding rejects the allegations.
The management of the Upper Austrian Health Holding must address the developments in the hospital partnership with Styria, which has been underway since April and had actually gotten off to a very promising start. The issue stems from the case of a 90-year-old patient from Bad Mitterndorf, whose daughter has leveled serious criticism: Her mother had to wait for hours in the hallway at Bad Ischl Hospital for a bed. Furthermore, she was told that the hospital had been “overcrowded” since the start of the partnership with Styria.
Case Draws Attention in Styrian State Parliament
This case has now sparked such heated debate in the neighboring state that it will also be discussed by the state parliament next Tuesday. The backdrop to this is the controversial budget cuts and restructuring in Styria’s healthcare system, which are affecting the Liezen district in particular. As a result, since April, patients from the Ausseerland region have been receiving care in several specialties at the Salzkammergut Clinic in Bad Ischl—the “Krone” reported on this in detail.
The fact that serious problems are now apparently arising comes as no surprise to SPÖ health spokesperson and member of the supervisory board of the healthcare holding company, Peter Binder: “Bad Ischl illustrates where the problems lie in healthcare planning. The hospital has been steadily scaled back as part of the hospital reform. This has consequences.”
I will raise this issue at the next supervisory board meeting. I expect a report on the events and the current situation.
Kubobmann Peter Binder, SPÖ
For the new SPÖ parliamentary group leader, this is not an isolated problem: “This is where poor planning in the private practice sector and cost-cutting measures in the hospital sector collide. The patients are the ones who suffer.”
The hospital operator rejects these claims and speaks of positive progress. “The collaboration has gotten off to a good start,” says the OÖG. In the first eight months, 140 additional inpatients from the Ausseerland region and 1,781 outpatients were treated. The projection for this period had been 330 additional inpatients and 1,875 outpatients. For the year as a whole, the original forecast had been for up to 440 additional inpatients and 2,500 outpatients.
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