The management of the Upper Austrian Health Holding must address the developments in the hospital partnership with Styria, which has been underway since April and had actually gotten off to a very promising start. The issue stems from the case of a 90-year-old patient from Bad Mitterndorf, whose daughter has leveled serious criticism: Her mother had to wait for hours in the hallway at Bad Ischl Hospital for a bed. Furthermore, she was told that the hospital had been “overcrowded” since the start of the partnership with Styria.