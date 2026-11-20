Weißmann Sues ORF
Witness Thurnher: “I would have thought it was a joke”
Former Director General Roland Weißmann is challenging his dismissal in the Labor and Social Court in Vienna. To kick things off, his successor, Ingrid Thurnher, must testify as a witness. She had issued the dismissal on April 8. Was the case involving the former ORF boss actually a conspiracy, as he claims?
Today marks the first major showdown in the ORF case at the Labor and Social Court. The proceedings will examine the circumstances surrounding Roland Weißmann’s resignation following allegations of sexual harassment against an ORF employee.
ORF Director General Ingrid Thurnher will take the stand first. She begins by stating that she learned of the sexual harassment allegations during a phone call with the Foundation Board on March 8 at 9:30 a.m. “They said there was material that was very disturbing. Roland simply could no longer be Director General. They described the photos to me and spoke of ‘dick pics’ and phone calls that were very explicit.”
On the morning of March 8, Weißmann resigned on the condition that the allegation of sexual harassment not be made public. Especially since, according to him, it was untrue and the relationship with the woman had been consensual on both sides.
Rumors as early as fall 2025
Late in the afternoon of the same day, a meeting took place in Turnher’s office with a good dozen participants from ORF’s top leadership and a labor lawyer. One of the topics discussed was whether the allegation of sexual harassment should be included in the press release or not. Heinz Lederer, chairman of the foundation’s board, insisted on it. He dismissed the concerns of one female participant with the words: “You’re not in the driver’s seat right now; I decide.” Thurnher recalls, as a witness, that Lederer said: “I will not be part of sweeping this under the rug.”
Did Strobl want to run for the position of Director General?
After Ingrid Thurnher was appointed as the new Director General, she placed Roland Weißmann on administrative leave and commissioned the independent compliance report on March 13. She had had no prior contact with her predecessor or with the woman who had accused Weißmann of sexual harassment. On April 8, Thurnher terminated Roland Weißmann’s employment, even though the report did not confirm the allegation of sexual harassment.
She explained her decision as follows: “It feels unthinkable that a leader would send such photos.” She said she knew nothing about a relationship between Weißmann and the ORF employee. In response to the judge’s challenge regarding the claim that the woman had been in a relationship with Pius Strobl since 2022, Thurnher replied: “Yes, there were those rumors. But I didn’t know the woman at all.”
Speaking of rumors: Weißmann’s attorney, Oliver Scherbaum, introduced a new submission. It states that Heinz Lederer had already been actively spreading the word as early as the fall of 2025 that Weißmann would soon be history because allegations had been made against him. Former Ö3 star Robert Kratky is also said to have spoken about this. Furthermore, it is claimed that Strobl had considered running for the position of general director at that time. “What?” Thurnher blurts out in surprise when the judge asks him about it. “If I had heard that, I would have thought it was a joke.”
“Given what you know now, would you fire the plaintiff again?” asks the judge. Thurnher pauses briefly and replies, “Given the available alternatives: Yes.”
Thurnher Only Learned of the Chats Through the Police Investigation
Thurnher states that at first she was only familiar with the chat excerpts from the “Falter.” Now, in the course of the police investigation, she has seen everything. “Did this lead you to suspend the ORF employee?” asks attorney Oliver Scherbaum. Thurnher replies, “Yes.” When pressed for an explanation, she says, “There were indeed quite a few questionable messages there—about the relationship with Strobl and about money.”
Roland Weißmann, who is sitting directly across from Thurnher in Courtroom 25 of the Labor and Social Court, appears focused but tense and emotional during the hearing. He is scheduled to be questioned later on Friday. The “Krone” is reporting live from the courtroom.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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