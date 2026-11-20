Speaking of rumors: Weißmann’s attorney, Oliver Scherbaum, introduced a new submission. It states that Heinz Lederer had already been actively spreading the word as early as the fall of 2025 that Weißmann would soon be history because allegations had been made against him. Former Ö3 star Robert Kratky is also said to have spoken about this. Furthermore, it is claimed that Strobl had considered running for the position of general director at that time. “What?” Thurnher blurts out in surprise when the judge asks him about it. “If I had heard that, I would have thought it was a joke.”